Aberdeen nursery worker grabbed two children ‘with unnecessary force’ and shouted aggressively

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen nursery worker grabbed two children ‘with unnecessary force’ and shouted aggressively

Jacqui McDonald worked as an early years practitioner for Aberdeen City Council.

By Ross Hempseed
Jacqui McDonald worked for Aberdeen City Council at the time of the incidents. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Jacqui McDonald worked for Aberdeen City Council at the time of the incidents. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

An Aberdeen nursery worker has received a warning after she grabbed two children with “with unnecessary force” and shouted at several others.

Jacqui McDonald was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) for actions during her time working for Aberdeen City Council.​

As an early years practitioner, she was employed to look after young children. However, several incidents in 2023 raised concerns over her conduct.

​Between October 23 and November 3, 2023, Ms McDonald shouted at a child, saying, “Get your feet off the table. That’s unacceptable.”​

She then pushed the child’s feet off the table “with unnecessary force” on two occasions.

She also grabbed another child from behind with unnecessary force at his shoulders and pulled him back to an easel on two occasions.​

Without cause, she shouted angrily at two more children.​

The newly released SSSC report states that Ms McDonald “shouted aggressively” at three children while they were playing with plastic crates in the nursery garden.​

She used the phrase, “What are you doing? You should not be doing that,” causing distress, and then took the crates away from the children.​

This incident occurred on July 6, 2023.​

​Nursery worker used ‘unnecessary force’ while working with children

Finally, Ms McDonald failed to intervene to assist a child trying to put on their shoes.

According to the report, she said, “try, try, try let me see you try, because you are going to school after the summer holidays”.

In total, Ms McDonald’s behaviour impacted eight children in her care on several occasions.

The SSSC panel found her actions put children in her care “at risk of physical and emotional harm” and showed a pattern of behaviour.

The report stated: “There is a pattern of similar behaviour that took place over a period of around four months from July 2023 to November 2023 involving eight different children.”

Aberdeen support worker removed by SSSC.
The SSSC launched an investigation into Ms McDonald’s behaviour. Image: DC Thomson.

The panel found Ms McDonald’s behaviour to be “moderately serious.”​

The report said: “[Her] behaviour suggests a lack of a caring and nurturing attitude that is expected of a social service worker and would suggest there are issues with your character, making the behaviour less remediable.”​

In addition to the two-year warning imposed on her record, Ms McDonald was ordered to complete additional training.​

These include child protection training and trauma-informed practice to ensure she is able to tackle situations effectively.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We note the findings of the report and would not comment further on the case.

“Aberdeen City Council expects childcare practitioners to observe best practice at all times.”

Conversation