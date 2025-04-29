Aberdeenshire man ‘so grateful’ to singer Roger Daltrey after public marriage proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeenshire man ‘so grateful’ to singer Roger Daltrey after public marriage proposal

The Who star helped Glenn Adcook pop the question to partner Lesley McInnes at a gig on Saturday night.

By Chris Cromar
Lesley McInnes and Glenn Adcook.
Lesley McInnes and and Glenn Adcook got engaged at Roger Daltrey's Dundee gig on Saturday night. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire man has said he is “so grateful” to music legend Roger Daltrey for helping him propose to his partner.

Glenn Adcook, who lives in Portsoy, was with Lesley McInnes at the Who singer’s gig at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Saturday night.

A “lifelong” fan of the band, Glenn made a “hopeful request” at the merchandise stall to get Daltrey to pop the question on his behalf.

And to his surprise, the “My Generation” singer duly obliged.

Glenn Adcook and Lesley McInnes.
The happy pair after Daltrey popped the question. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It was a hopeful request that worked out,” the retired 69-year-old told The P&J.

“It turned out to be a very special occasion as part of a brilliant Daltrey show.”

The proposal was made between songs early in the show, with the crowd giving them a “massive cheer and huge round of applause”.

Understandably Glenn, who is the former director of Westhill-based Osprey Housing, described it as a “wonderful” moment.

He said: “We stood up and everyone around us offered their congratulations, as did many people after the show.”

Glenn Adcook and Lesley McInnes.
The pair hope to tie the knot next year. Image: Glenn Adcook.

And just how did Lesley, 67, react to such a public engagement?

“She was certainly very surprised and a bit overwhelmed,” Glenn said.

“She said it was the most romantic moment she’s ever had and I got a big hug from her.”

After the rapturous applause died down, Daltrey asked: “I hope she said yes Glenn?”

‘So grateful to Roger Daltrey’

Glenn added: “I’m so grateful to Roger Daltrey for taking the time to help my fiance Lesley and I realise a very special moment.

“It was a very emotional moment for both of us and one we will never forget.”

Once the engagement formalities were done and the singer spoke about “some other things”, he went on to perform “Who Are You”, which Glenn said “fairly got the crowd going”.

Roger Daltrey.
Roger Daltrey performed in the City of Discovery on Saturday. Image: Supplied

The couple now plan to get married in either May or September next year, by which time Glenn will be 70.

He declared, however, that it is “never too old to tie the knot”.

Glenn and Lesley – who also lives in Portsoy – started chatting through an online dating site.

They met for the first time in nearby Banff in September 2023.

“All our friends locally are very happy for us given our more mature stage of life,” Glenn said.

Conversation