Aberdeenshire man ‘so grateful’ to singer Roger Daltrey after public marriage proposal

An Aberdeenshire man has said he is “so grateful” to music legend Roger Daltrey for helping him propose to his partner.

Glenn Adcook, who lives in Portsoy, was with Lesley McInnes at the Who singer’s gig at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Saturday night.

A “lifelong” fan of the band, Glenn made a “hopeful request” at the merchandise stall to get Daltrey to pop the question on his behalf.

And to his surprise, the “My Generation” singer duly obliged.

“It was a hopeful request that worked out,” the retired 69-year-old told The P&J.

“It turned out to be a very special occasion as part of a brilliant Daltrey show.”

The proposal was made between songs early in the show, with the crowd giving them a “massive cheer and huge round of applause”.

Understandably Glenn, who is the former director of Westhill-based Osprey Housing, described it as a “wonderful” moment.

He said: “We stood up and everyone around us offered their congratulations, as did many people after the show.”

And just how did Lesley, 67, react to such a public engagement?

“She was certainly very surprised and a bit overwhelmed,” Glenn said.

“She said it was the most romantic moment she’s ever had and I got a big hug from her.”

After the rapturous applause died down, Daltrey asked: “I hope she said yes Glenn?”

‘So grateful to Roger Daltrey’

Glenn added: “I’m so grateful to Roger Daltrey for taking the time to help my fiance Lesley and I realise a very special moment.

“It was a very emotional moment for both of us and one we will never forget.”

Once the engagement formalities were done and the singer spoke about “some other things”, he went on to perform “Who Are You”, which Glenn said “fairly got the crowd going”.

The couple now plan to get married in either May or September next year, by which time Glenn will be 70.

He declared, however, that it is “never too old to tie the knot”.

Glenn and Lesley – who also lives in Portsoy – started chatting through an online dating site.

They met for the first time in nearby Banff in September 2023.

“All our friends locally are very happy for us given our more mature stage of life,” Glenn said.