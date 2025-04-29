Cyclist named after fatal Etape Loch Ness crash in Inverness

A 49-year-old man who died following a fatal crash during the Etape Loch Ness has been named as Steven Wilson.

Officers and paramedics were called to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a BMW 120 M Sport on Island Bank Road on Sunday, April 27.

Mr Wilson was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigation open after cyclist dies during Etape Loch Ness

Sergeant Lewis Macleod said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Wilson’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and we ask anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t spoken to police to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1334 of 27 April, 2025.