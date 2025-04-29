News New speed limit in force at A92 junction after ‘high incidence’ of road crashes An increased police presence will also be in place to enforce the regulations. By Graham Fleming April 29 2025, 3:07 pm April 29 2025, 3:07 pm Share New speed limit in force at A92 junction after ‘high incidence’ of road crashes Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6744762/new-a92-speed-limit-after-crashes/ Copy Link 0 comment The new speed limit is in force from today. Image: Police Scotland A new A92 speed limit is now in force at a junction blighted by a high number of road crashes. Motorists will face a new 40mph speed limit at its junction with the A90, next to Dunnottar Woods at Stonehaven. That’s after it’s speed limit was downgraded from 60 mph for “the safety of all road users”. Police have taken the measures after recording a high number of crashes in the area. An increased police presence will be left. Image: Police Scotland The affected portion of the A92 will also be subject to an increased police presence to ensure drivers stick to the new regulations. The new speed limit will be in place from today onwards. A92 speed limit in force from today A police spokesman said: “We encourage all motorists to adhere to the new regulations. “Speed limits and traffic markings are implemented for a reason – primarily for the safety of all road users.”
