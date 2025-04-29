New speed limit in force at A92 junction after ‘high incidence’ of road crashes

A new A92 speed limit is now in force at a junction blighted by a high number of road crashes.

Motorists will face a new 40mph speed limit at its junction with the A90, next to Dunnottar Woods at Stonehaven.

That’s after it’s speed limit was downgraded from 60 mph for “the safety of all road users”.

Police have taken the measures after recording a high number of crashes in the area.

The affected portion of the A92 will also be subject to an increased police presence to ensure drivers stick to the new regulations.

The new speed limit will be in place from today onwards.

A92 speed limit in force from today

A police spokesman said: “We encourage all motorists to adhere to the new regulations.

“Speed limits and traffic markings are implemented for a reason – primarily for the safety of all road users.”