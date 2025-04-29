Three in hospital following two-car crash on A9 near Aviemore

Three are currently in hospital following a two-car crash on the A9 between Aviemore and Kingussie.

Traffic is moving slowly on the major Highland route after the collision has restricted the road in both directions.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.15pm, when the crash happened, where the road was closed for almost three hours.

The A9 was then partially re-opened at 4.04pm, but motorists have been advised to still expect longer journey times.

A diversion is also in place through the B9152, North of Kingussie.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9 is closed in both directions between Aviemore and Kingussie following a crash involving two vehicles.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The Scottish Ambulance service dispatched four ambulances and a critical care paramedic to the A9.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.21pm to attend a two-car road traffic collision on A9 near Aviemore.

“Four ambulances and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and three patients were transported to Raigmore Hospital.”

