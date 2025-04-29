Teenager missing from Aberdeen not seen for 10 days

A teenager reported missing from Aberdeen has not returned home for 10 days.

Ibrahim Njie was last seen leaving his home address in the city on Saturday April 19.

It is believed the 16-year-old then travelled to Edinburgh.

Police are now appealing for help from the public to trace him.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black North Face jacket, grey joggers and black trainers.

Anyone with information on Ibrahim’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 816 of April 23.