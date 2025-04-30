William and Kate meet Tobermory traders on 14th wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate meet Tobermory traders on 14th wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay celebrated the milestone on Mull.

By Ellie Milne
Prince and Princess of Wales in Tobermory
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visited Tobermory on Tuesday. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in Tobermory.

William and Kate were welcomed by cheering crowds as they arrived on the Isle of Mull on Tuesday afternoon.

Over the next two days, the couple will be visiting rural projects in the area that their Royal Foundation supports.

William and Kate walking down Tobermory street waving to crowds
The Prince and Princess of Wales wave to crowds on the streets of Tobermory. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.
Kate painting on mural
The Duchess of Rothesay adding flowers to a mural. Image: Oli Scarff/PA Wire.

More than 200 tourists and residents lined the streets of colourful Tobermory to catch a glimpse of the Royals.

The pair smiled and waved as they made their way to their first stop of the two-day trip, Aros Hall on Main Street.

William and Kate return to Isle of Mull

Both William and Kate got involved with the day’s activities at the community-run and owned facility, using a nail gun to help construct a sign and a cabinet for the community pantry.

Kate holding drill
The Princess of Wales helping make a sign for the community pantry. Image: Oli Scarff/PA Wire.
Will holding drill
The Prince of Wales uses a nail gun as he helps to construct a sign for a community pantry. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

They also grabbed a paintbrush to add flowers to a mural in the soft play area, where they spoke to families who regularly use the hub.

William and Kate reportedly reminisced on their past visit to the island when they were students at St Andrews University.

Aros Hall, and a community hall in the village of Pennyghael in southern Mull, are receiving grants from the Royal Foundation to fund their refurbishment.

The Princess of Wales waves to a child during a visit to the soft play area inside the Aros Hall community hub
The Princess of Wales waves to a child during a visit to the soft play area inside the Aros Hall community hub. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.
The Prince of Wales talking to locals and tourists on the streets of Tobermory
The Prince of Wales talking to locals and tourists on the streets of Tobermory. Image: Oli Scarff/PA Wire.

Interior designer Banjo Beale, a presenter on the BBC’s Designing The Hebrides programme and a Mull resident, will work with fellow islanders to ensure the community-owned centres reflect the area’s culture.

He joined the prince and princess, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, as they toured the building on Tobermory’s waterfront.

Enjoying the sunshine as Royals explore market

From here, they headed out into the sunshine to meet makers and creators at an artisan market near the harbour.

Kate crouching down to take a photo with a woman and child
Kate spoke to locals and posed for photos on the street. Image: Oli Scarff/PA Wire.
Will and Kate look at market stall
The couple exploring the artisan market in Tobermory. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Kate was pictured sampling produce at a whey-based spirit holder’s stall as William looked on, before they both took the time to pose for photos with traders.

The prince and princess also spoke to a local beekeeper about her beeswax and those from the Tobermory Fish Co.

William and Kate were all laughs as they toured all of the stalls and then enjoyed a walk along the seafront.

Will and Kate pose for photo
The Prince and Princess of Wales pose for a photograph with stall holders during a tour of an artisan market. Image: Oli Scarff/PA Wire.
Kate samples produce at a whey-based spirit holder's stall
Kate samples produce at a whey-based spirit holder’s stall during a tour of an artisan market to meet some of the islands makers and creators. Image: Oli Scarff/PA Wire.

Also on Main street, the couple, who were married at Westminster Abbey on this day 14 years ago, stepped inside the Isle of Mull Soap Co shop.

Their visit to the Isle of Mull will continue tomorrow with an outing at Ardura Community Forest to meet countryside rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service.

