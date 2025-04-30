William and Kate meet Tobermory traders on 14th wedding anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in Tobermory.

William and Kate were welcomed by cheering crowds as they arrived on the Isle of Mull on Tuesday afternoon.

Over the next two days, the couple will be visiting rural projects in the area that their Royal Foundation supports.

More than 200 tourists and residents lined the streets of colourful Tobermory to catch a glimpse of the Royals.

The pair smiled and waved as they made their way to their first stop of the two-day trip, Aros Hall on Main Street.

William and Kate return to Isle of Mull

Both William and Kate got involved with the day’s activities at the community-run and owned facility, using a nail gun to help construct a sign and a cabinet for the community pantry.

They also grabbed a paintbrush to add flowers to a mural in the soft play area, where they spoke to families who regularly use the hub.

William and Kate reportedly reminisced on their past visit to the island when they were students at St Andrews University.

Aros Hall, and a community hall in the village of Pennyghael in southern Mull, are receiving grants from the Royal Foundation to fund their refurbishment.

Interior designer Banjo Beale, a presenter on the BBC’s Designing The Hebrides programme and a Mull resident, will work with fellow islanders to ensure the community-owned centres reflect the area’s culture.

He joined the prince and princess, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, as they toured the building on Tobermory’s waterfront.

Enjoying the sunshine as Royals explore market

From here, they headed out into the sunshine to meet makers and creators at an artisan market near the harbour.

Kate was pictured sampling produce at a whey-based spirit holder’s stall as William looked on, before they both took the time to pose for photos with traders.

The prince and princess also spoke to a local beekeeper about her beeswax and those from the Tobermory Fish Co.

William and Kate were all laughs as they toured all of the stalls and then enjoyed a walk along the seafront.

Also on Main street, the couple, who were married at Westminster Abbey on this day 14 years ago, stepped inside the Isle of Mull Soap Co shop.

Their visit to the Isle of Mull will continue tomorrow with an outing at Ardura Community Forest to meet countryside rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service.

