Man arrested after disturbance at Aberdeen bank branch

A 43-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance within an Aberdeen bank branch.

Police officers were called to the Bank of Scotland on Upperkirkgate at about 12.10pm this afternoon after after a commotion within the building.

Onlookers saw officers present both inside and outside the branch, with cops seen taking a man taken away in cuffs afterwards.

The nature of the incident is currently unclear at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Tuesday April 29, police were called to a report of a disturbance within a bank on Upperkirkgate.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested. Inquiries are continuing.”

The Bank of Scotland have been contacted.