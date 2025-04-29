News Man arrested after disturbance at Aberdeen bank branch Police could be seen arresting a male outside the Bank of Scotland on Upperkirkgate. By Graham Fleming April 29 2025, 5:38 pm April 29 2025, 5:38 pm Share Man arrested after disturbance at Aberdeen bank branch Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6745259/man-arrested-after-aberdeen-bank-disturbance/ Copy Link 0 comment Police could be seen at the bank branch. Image: DC Thomson A 43-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance within an Aberdeen bank branch. Police officers were called to the Bank of Scotland on Upperkirkgate at about 12.10pm this afternoon after after a commotion within the building. Onlookers saw officers present both inside and outside the branch, with cops seen taking a man taken away in cuffs afterwards. The nature of the incident is currently unclear at this time. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Tuesday April 29, police were called to a report of a disturbance within a bank on Upperkirkgate. “A 43-year-old man has been arrested. Inquiries are continuing.” The Bank of Scotland have been contacted.
