Gallery: Fans arrive in style for Olly Murs’ 15 Years of Hits at P&J Live

Thousands turned out as Olly Murs’ 15 Years of Hits – Live 2025 tour took place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The gig saw the Essex-born pop star deliver a high-energy performance featuring fan favourites like Troublemaker, Dance with Me Tonight, and Dear Darlin’.

Outside, there was plenty of buzz as fans arrived dressed for the occasion and ready to celebrate Olly’s biggest hits.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the atmosphere as the crowd gathered ahead of the concert.