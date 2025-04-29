Aberdeen fire crews battle second house fire at Park Street building in 12 months

Aberdeen fire crews were called to the second fire at a Park Street building in less than twelve months tonight.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the same building which was set ablaze only in May last year.

Three appliances were sent by the fire service at around 6.40pm, who used water jets to quell the fire which was visible from its first floor window.

After working to put out the fire, firemen could be seen entering the property and working to make the area safe.

In the meantime cordons were set up by Police Scotland, which meant that vehicles were unable to enter Park Street from Frederick Street or Constitution Street.

Officers also questioned nearby businesses for CCTV footage while making inquiries in the area.

Ambulances were also parked up on the street, but it is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured as a result of this incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that they have now left the scene.

Park Street fire is second in less than 12 months

It comes after the property was devastated in a blaze which took place in May 2024.

A part of 81 Park Street’s roof was destroyed after an overnight blaze with the neighbouring house, 83, left heavily smoke damaged.

Speaking to The Press and Journal at the time, one of the owners of the neighbouring property said “she was lucky to be alive.”