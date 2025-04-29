Aberdeen fire crews battle second house fire at Park Street building in 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fire crews battle second house fire at Park Street building in 12 months

81-83 Park Street suffered heavy fire damage from an earlier incident in May 2024.

By Graham Fleming
It is the second fire at the property in a year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It is the second fire at the property in a year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen fire crews were called to the second fire at a Park Street building in less than twelve months tonight.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the same building which was set ablaze only in May last year.

Three appliances were sent by the fire service at around 6.40pm, who used water jets to quell the fire which was visible from its first floor window.

After working to put out the fire, firemen could be seen entering the property and working to make the area safe.

Three fire engines were called to the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In the meantime cordons were set up by Police Scotland, which meant that vehicles were unable to enter Park Street from Frederick Street or Constitution Street.

Officers also questioned nearby businesses for CCTV footage while making inquiries in the area.

It’s the second time in a year fire crews have ben sent to Park Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ambulances were also parked up on the street, but it is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured as a result of this incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that they have now left the scene.

Park Street fire is second in less than 12 months

It comes after the property was devastated in a blaze which took place in May 2024.

A part of 81 Park Street’s roof was destroyed after an overnight blaze with the neighbouring house, 83, left heavily smoke damaged.

Emergency services could be seen working in the area. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hoses were in use to quell the flames. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Press and Journal at the time, one of the owners of the neighbouring property said “she was lucky to be alive.”

