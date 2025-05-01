Golf course designer lifts the lid on ‘unbelievable’ plans for Fraserburgh course as locals offer their views

Plans to build a new golf course in Fraserburgh were put on public display, as locals turned out to give their thoughts on the proposal.

A public exhibition regarding the building of a new “world-class” golf course at the Mairns of Cairnbulg was held on Wednesday evening.

Golf course designer Sam Cooper, who is believed to be the only man to play all 225 links courses in Britain, believes the project could be a “catalyst” for the town’s fortunes.

Mr Cooper, who is part of the team behind Ground Golf’s project, first came to the north-east town about five or six years ago and said the area “just stuck with me”.

Plans involve a new 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse with a restaurant and bar, as well as overnight accommodation.

And Mr Cooper believes the Broch – which is also home to the seventh oldest golf club in the world – is the perfect location for another one.

It would be located on 200 acres of land next to Fraserburgh Golf Club.

“The dunes and the land here is unbelievable,” he said, adding: “It’s like the west coast of Ireland dunescape, but it’s up in the north-east of Scotland where people are coming to play golf.

“They don’t quite make that last bit on to Peterhead and to Fraserburgh, and I find it so curious.”

‘We’re trying to persuade golfers to come from Cruden Bay’

He told The Press and Journal that a high number of golfers visiting the region usually stop at Cruden Bay after they have visited the likes of Royal Aberdeen, Murcar and Trump International.

He hopes that the creation of a new course at Fraserburgh will help these tourists continue their journeys further north, which would benefit clubs like Peterhead and the Broch’s existing course.

Author of the “Links from the Road” series, he thinks the location of the potential new golf course is the “best piece of golfing land that you could ever come across” and that you “wouldn’t get better” anywhere else in the UK.

Site options

Out of their proposed three options for its location, developers prefer option “C” because of its:

Excellent sense of place

Location in an elevated but sheltered location

Lower landscape visual impact

Lower amenity and less neighbour impacts

Good coordination with golf course design

A couple of local women attending the session at the Faithlie Centre in Fraserburgh town centre were divided on their opinions of the plans.

Carolyn Slessor was concerned about how many golf courses were already in the area, despite Ground Golf saying they will not “compete” with the established golf course in the town and would “work closely” with it.

She was also worried about any potential impact it would have on the sand dunes and concerned about the accommodation aspect of the plans.

“To me, it seems like a resort. If you go to a resort, you stay on the resort and they’d probably be on a golf tour.”

Her friend, who did not want to be named, said she was “positive” about the plans and told The Press and Journal: “Obviously it’s a rich man’s sport and they’re not trying to attract me and my neighbours.

“As long as some of the money comes back into the local economy and it doesn’t all go to the investors,” she said.

Keen golfer and sportsman John Duthie, a proud Brocher, said he thinks the idea is “great”.

“Anything to help Fraserburgh or the north-east of Scotland is great by me.

“I think it’ll bring tourists in.”

Another supporter of the project was Ryan Urquhart, the owner of Fraserburgh and Mintlaw-based architectural practice Baxter Design Company.

“Generally happy” with what he saw, he thinks the course will result in lots of opportunities for the area and that there is “untapped business land” in the Buchan town.

“I’m looking at the opportunities for local people who maybe want to do holiday lets and things that would benefit hoteliers and local restaurants, who would all benefit from this.”

Mr Urquhart also thinks this development could be a “catalyst” for somebody to come “in sync” and build a “nice hotel” with a wedding venue in Fraserburgh, something he thinks the town would “benefit from” just like it has for Peterhead.

Aberdeenshire man Ru Macdonald, who is part of Ground Golf and is a member of Cruden Bay Golf Club, hopes such a development would bring “pride” to the town.

He added: “I hope it brings people from overseas and all parts of the UK, who can see the culture, the beauty and can appreciate a great golf course which is already here in Fraserburgh.

“In fact, golf’s been played in Fraserburgh since the 1600s, so this is just another chapter in its history. We hope it will actually bring people to this corner of Scotland, which they’re not currently coming to in any sort of large number.”

‘One course is a curiosity, two courses is a destination’

Mr Macdonald is inspired by the words of golf developer Mike Kaiser, who famously stated: “One course is a curiosity, two courses is a destination.”

As well as this he wants the new course’s accommodation to be used as a “basecamp” for golfers playing different courses in the north-east.

“I want to create a place where people can enjoy and then use Fraserburgh as the base to go and explore Murcar or Cruden Bay, Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and enjoy the incredible culture that’s here.

“I think it’s a really exciting opportunity for everyone.”

Ground Golf hopes to submit a planning application towards the end of 2025.