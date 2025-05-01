Golf course designer lifts the lid on ‘unbelievable’ plans for Fraserburgh course as locals offer their views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Golf course designer lifts the lid on ‘unbelievable’ plans for Fraserburgh course as locals offer their views

Those behind the plans believe it could help put the Aberdeenshire town on the golfing map.

By Chris Cromar
Fraserburgh golf course public exhibition.
Many people attended the consultation last night. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Plans to build a new golf course in Fraserburgh were put on public display, as locals turned out to give their thoughts on the proposal.

A public exhibition regarding the building of a new “world-class” golf course at the Mairns of Cairnbulg was held on Wednesday evening.

Golf course designer Sam Cooper, who is believed to be the only man to play all 225 links courses in Britain, believes the project could be a “catalyst” for the town’s fortunes.

Mr Cooper, who is part of the team behind Ground Golf’s project, first came to the north-east town about five or six years ago and said the area “just stuck with me”.Sam Cooper.

Fraserburgh’s beauty “stuck” with Sam Cooper. Image: DC Thomson.Plans involve a new 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse with a restaurant and bar, as well as overnight accommodation.

And Mr Cooper believes the Broch – which is also home to the seventh oldest golf club in the world – is the perfect location for another one.

It would be located on 200 acres of land next to Fraserburgh Golf Club.

“The dunes and the land here is unbelievable,” he said, adding: “It’s like the west coast of Ireland dunescape, but it’s up in the north-east of Scotland where people are coming to play golf.

“They don’t quite make that last bit on to Peterhead and to Fraserburgh, and I find it so curious.”

‘We’re trying to persuade golfers to come from Cruden Bay’

He told The Press and Journal that a high number of golfers visiting the region usually stop at Cruden Bay after they have visited the likes of Royal Aberdeen, Murcar and Trump International.

He hopes that the creation of a new course at Fraserburgh will help these tourists continue their journeys further north, which would benefit clubs like Peterhead and the Broch’s existing course.

Author of the “Links from the Road” series, he thinks the location of the potential new golf course is the “best piece of golfing land that you could ever come across” and that you “wouldn’t get better” anywhere else in the UK.

Site options

Out of their proposed three options for its location, developers prefer option “C” because of its:

  • Excellent sense of place
  • Location in an elevated but sheltered location
  • Lower landscape visual impact
  • Lower amenity and less neighbour impacts
  • Good coordination with golf course design
Fraserburgh golf course public exhibition.
The course would be located at Mains of Cairnbulg. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh golf course public exhibition.
The clubhouse and accommodation buildings would be accessible for visiting golfers and the general public. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh golf course public exhibition.
Building designs would be sympathetic to its seaside and rural locations. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A couple of local women attending the session at the Faithlie Centre in Fraserburgh town centre were divided on their opinions of the plans.

Carolyn Slessor was concerned about how many golf courses were already in the area, despite Ground Golf saying they will not “compete” with the established golf course in the town and would “work closely” with it.

She was also worried about any potential impact it would have on the sand dunes and concerned about the accommodation aspect of the plans.

Fraserburgh golf course public exhbition.
People could learn more about the plans at last night’s event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“To me, it seems like a resort. If you go to a resort, you stay on the resort and they’d probably be on a golf tour.”

Her friend, who did not want to be named, said she was “positive” about the plans and told The Press and Journal: “Obviously it’s a rich man’s sport and they’re not trying to attract me and my neighbours.

“As long as some of the money comes back into the local economy and it doesn’t all go to the investors,” she said.

John Duthie.
John Duthie is backing the proposals. Image: DC Thomson.

Keen golfer and sportsman John Duthie, a proud Brocher, said he thinks the idea is “great”.

“Anything to help Fraserburgh or the north-east of Scotland is great by me.

“I think it’ll bring tourists in.”

Ryan Urquhart.
Ryan Urquhart thinks Fraserburgh has “untapped business potential”. Image: DC Thomson.

Another supporter of the project was Ryan Urquhart, the owner of Fraserburgh and Mintlaw-based architectural practice Baxter Design Company.

“Generally happy” with what he saw, he thinks the course will result in lots of opportunities for the area and that there is “untapped business land” in the Buchan town.

“I’m looking at the opportunities for local people who maybe want to do holiday lets and things that would benefit hoteliers and local restaurants, who would all benefit from this.”

Mr Urquhart also thinks this development could be a “catalyst” for somebody to come “in sync” and build a “nice hotel” with a wedding venue in Fraserburgh, something he thinks the town would “benefit from” just like it has for Peterhead.

Rhu Macdonald.
Rhu Macdonald wants to make Fraserburgh a golfing destination. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire man Ru Macdonald, who is part of Ground Golf and is a member of Cruden Bay Golf Club, hopes such a development would bring “pride” to the town.

He added: “I hope it brings people from overseas and all parts of the UK, who can see the culture, the beauty and can appreciate a great golf course which is already here in Fraserburgh.

“In fact, golf’s been played in Fraserburgh since the 1600s, so this is just another chapter in its history. We hope it will actually bring people to this corner of Scotland, which they’re not currently coming to in any sort of large number.”

‘One course is a curiosity, two courses is a destination’

Mr Macdonald is inspired by the words of golf developer Mike Kaiser, who famously stated: “One course is a curiosity, two courses is a destination.”

As well as this he wants the new course’s accommodation to be used as a “basecamp” for golfers playing different courses in the north-east.

Fraserburgh golf course public exhibition.
People could give their ideas and thoughts on the proposals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I want to create a place where people can enjoy and then use Fraserburgh as the base to go and explore Murcar or Cruden Bay, Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and enjoy the incredible culture that’s here.

“I think it’s a really exciting opportunity for everyone.”

Ground Golf hopes to submit a planning application towards the end of 2025.

Conversation