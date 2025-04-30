Teen charged after attempting to break in to Kingswells homes

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after he ‘attempted to break into’ multiple homes in the Kingswells area of Aberdeen.

In the early hours of Sunday, a 16-year-old male allegedly tried multiple door handles and attempted to enter homes in the area.

He has now been arrested and charged in connection with multiple offences.

The alleged incidents took place on Brooke Drive, Denview Way and Fairley Road.

A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.

Detective thanks public for their assistance

Detective Constable Andrew Yule said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”