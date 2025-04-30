School bus ‘involved in traffic accident’ in Aberdeenshire

Police have been called to a ‘traffic accident’ involving a school bus in Aberdeenshire.

The bus was taking Crathes School pupils to school at the time of the incident, which is understood to have happened this morning on North Deeside Road.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed all the children on board are safe and a teacher is with them.

A replacement bus has transported the pupils to school.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a collision involving a school transport service this morning.

“A member of staff is on site and pupils are safe.

“Parents have been notified, and a replacement bus has taken pupils to school.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

