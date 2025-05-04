Weekend court roll – a bread knife stabbing and a vile domestic abuser

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Wick lifeboat volunteer barred from contacting ex after admitting harassment

A lifeboat volunteer from Wick who begged for a second chance has been told to stay away from his former partner.

Kevin Macalpine, 53, had earlier admitted to sending repeated messages to his now ex-girlfriend when he could not accept things were over.

He would send messages to her friends and even her son, requesting them to pass on notes asking her to reconcile.

At Elgin Sheriff Court, following a deferment for background reports on his circumstances, Macalpine was admonished for his behaviour.

Lorry driver narrowly avoided collision after careless A96 overtake

A lorry driver narrowly avoided a collision after he misjudged an overtake on the A96.

Stuart Revill admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court, following the incident on April 26 last year near the Auldearn junction.

His solicitor told the court Revill was “aware that there could have been far more serious consequences”.

At the hearing in Inverness, Revill admitted an amended charge of careless driving.

Men accused of using hammer in Inverness attempted murder

Two men have appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a teenager with a hammer.

Liam Miller, 24, and Liam McAllister, 19, were arrested following the incident in the Hilton area of Inverness at the weekend.

It is alleged they assaulted 19-year-old Sean Smith with a hammer and a “sharp instrument” in Morvich Way on Saturday April 26.

Mr Smith was taken to the hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

Man found hiding in cupboard by police was £5,000 cannabis dealer

A drug dealer who was found hiding in a cupboard at his former partner’s house also had more than £5,000 of cannabis in his possession.

Lewis Henderson was in breach of a court order when he was found hiding inside his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom cupboard at a property in Turriff in November last year.

When police brought the 25-year-old out and searched him, they discovered he had hundreds of pounds in cash in his pocket.

A further search of his bag revealed it contained more than £5,000 of cannabis, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Newburgh paedophile caught AGAIN as police find more indecent images

A Newburgh paedophile was snared by police with even more child abuse material just months after his first conviction for the crime.

Jayme Williams, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted being in possession of around 118 images of children on his phone, many of which were of the most serious category.

Williams, a former bank worker, was sentenced in March last year after he was caught with around 100 images on his devices, but told police he hadn’t “meant” to download them and hadn’t been “purposefully” seeking them out.

Regarding his new crimes, his solicitor, Michael Burnett, expressed dismay that Williams was caught with more illegal images less than four months after his last court appearance.

Man who disfigured Aberdeen pensioner in city centre assault jailed for 31 months

A man who beat up a pensioner in Aberdeen so severely that his eyelid became partially detached has been sentenced to prison for almost three years.

Paul Milne faced a host of charges earlier this year when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the attack, and was back in the dock on Monday to discover his fate.

The 46-year-old, who is from Hatton but has been in custody since last August for another crime, sat silently at Peterhead Sheriff Court as he heard he would spend 31 months in total behind bars.

Giving a narrative of Milne’s attack on his 76-year-old victim, fiscal depute Brian Young said the man stumbled upon a scene of Milne arguing in the street at about 3pm on March 9, and made efforts to calm matters down.

Aberdeen woman, 53, in court after £100,000 of heroin found in car

A 53-year-old Aberdeen woman has appeared in court after £100,000 of heroin was found in a car on the A90.

Rona Bain was arrested following the late-night traffic stop near Fordoun last week.

She appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and made no plea to a single charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police stopped the car at 12.50am on Friday on the A90 near Fordoun and the six-figure quantity of Class A drugs was discovered.

Danger driver jailed for head-on collision that left man with crippling injuries

A danger driver has been jailed and banned from the roads after causing a crash that left the other man with “life-changing” injuries.

Kevin Nicoll, 43, ploughed head-on into Mark Abel’s car on the A946 Aberdeen to Newmachar road, but has only “vague” memories of the 2022 crash.

Mr Abel spent two agonising hours trapped in the wreckage and 11 more on the operating table, and still struggles with his injuries to this day.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Abel, 37, said: “My life changed in a split second – the doctors told me later I was lucky to be alive.”

Peterhead man found guilty of raping woman four times in 90 minutes

A man has been found guilty of repeatedly raping a woman at a property in Peterhead.

Giedrius Urbonavicius, 54, was convicted by majority verdict following a week-long trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

During the trial, it was stated that the female victim told police she was raped around four times during a 90-minute ordeal.

The woman eventually threatened Urbonavicius, a Lithuanian national, with a blade to get him to leave her property.

Convicted Highland paedophile who displayed pictures of girls undressing avoids prison

A former Inverness church organist and convicted paedophile has avoided jail despite displaying indecent images of children on a shelf in his bedroom.

Iain McIntyre – who has twice been jailed for possessing vast amounts of indecent images and videos of children – had 15 printed photos of undressed young girls at his home.

The 52-year-old, of Nelson Street, Inverness but who formerly stayed in Tain’s Mansfield Estate, previously appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to possessing the images on January 10 last year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood previously told Inverness Sheriff Court they were found by police who had obtained a search warrant for his home and involved girls aged between 14 and 15, mostly in states of undress.

Cleaner who worked at Inverness school accused of sending ‘child’ sexual images

A man who has been working as a cleaner in an Inverness school has appeared in court accused of indecent online communications.

Christopher Stevenson, 52, was arrested at his Inverness home after a ‘sting’ by a vigilante group at around 5.50pm on Monday.

He appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today facing two charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.

Stevenson made no plea to causing a child under the age of 16, or whom he believed to be underage, to view sexual images, by sending images of his penis.

Peterhead driver has no memory of crash that left other motorist on life support for weeks

A Peterhead driver who caused a serious head-on collision that saw another car roll over and burst into flames has no recollection of how it happened.

Jacqueline Bruce, 61, was driving on the A920 Ellon to Pitmedden Road when her grey Land Rover veered into the oncoming lane, striking a silver Ford and forcing it off the road.

The car – driven by another woman – turned over several times before its engine caught fire.

The other driver suffered multiple serious injuries and was placed on life support for several weeks, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Man found walking topless on A82 abused police and refused breath test

A man found walking topless by the side of the A82 threatened police officers, urinated in their van and refused a breath test.

Brent Connor was “highly intoxicated” and “aggressive” when officers picked him up near the police station at Fort Augustus.

When they took him into custody, the 45-year-old warned them: “Watch, I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Connor appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Fraserburgh man carried out vicious early hours assault for £120 in cash

A Fraserburgh man has admitted to carrying out a violent early-morning attack on his victim to rob him of just £120, a court has heard.

Craig Murray, appearing on remand from HMP Grampian, was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court to stand trial for a host of charges, including assault, theft, and threatening to set fire to a woman’s home.

But the 33-year-old had a change of heart mid-way through the trial and changed his plea to guilty after hearing first-hand evidence of his attack.

Murray’s 27-year-old victim, who gave his testimony by video link, said he had been living in the Scalloway Court area of Fraserburgh at the time and had been alone in his flat when Murray arrived on his doorstep at 2am clad in a camouflaged balaclava and, in a Scouse accent, demanded entry into his property.

Aviemore taxi driver caught drug-driving after cannabis edible

An Aviemore taxi driver has been banned from the roads after being caught drug driving.

Philipe Brooks had more than three times the legal limit of a cannabis derivative in his system when his taxi was stopped by police on the town’s Grampian Road.

His solicitor told the court he had not been working at the time and was simply going shopping.

Brooks, 58, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit the single drug driving charge.

Prolific criminal behind bars after Bucksburn bread knife attack on brother-in-law

A serial Aberdeen thief has been jailed again after admitting stabbing his brother-in-law with a bread knife.

Alexander Murison also admitted stealing a can of Coke and a mountain bike from an office in Aberdeen.

The 44-year-old stole the bike from inside Neo House on Riverside Drive on August 16 last year.

The court heard that just over a week later, on August 24, Murison assaulted his brother-in-law, during an early morning altercation at his Bucksburn address.

Driver had cocaine worth £1,100 in hidden compartment

A driver stopped by police in Inverness had cocaine worth £1,100 in a hidden compartment in his car.

Officers pulled Gheorghe Mois over on Kessock Road in relation to a separate matter, but soon began to suspect he may be in possession of drugs.

A search of his car found nine bags of white powder in a hidden compartment beside the driver’s seat.

Mois, 33, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court, where, with the help of an interpreter, he admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Aberdeen pilot says he’s lucky to be alive after vicious attack outside Busted gig

An Aberdeen airline pilot says he is lucky to be alive after being knocked unconscious in a vicious attack by a yob outside a Busted concert.

Ross McConnell, 35, and his wife Lisa, 32, attended the show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in September 2023 with two friends.

Ross, who is originally from Montrose, was waiting for a taxi home when he was punched without provocation by Ben Corfield, 40, from Balmullo in Fife.

Corfield admitted punching Ross on the head and causing him to fall to the ground outside the concert venue.

Fisherman made AK-47 threats at MSP Kate Forbes’ Dingwall office

A fisherman who told staff in MSP Kate Forbes’ Dingwall office that he had Irish “connections” and access to AK-47 assault rifles has appeared in court.

Iain McIntosh made the alarming claims following a meeting at the SNP premises in the town’s High Street.

McIntosh – who was “agitated” during the constituency meeting – went on to say he would “use an AK-47 on them”, which the two staff took to be a threat against police officers.

McIntosh appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on March 25 of last year.

Stonehaven paedophile exposed himself to nine-year-old ‘child’ in sting operation

A Stonehaven paedophile has avoided jail after exposing himself to what he thought was a nine-year-old girl.

Glen Wilson was snared online by two decoys posing as nine and 13-year-old children.

Wilson, 34, struck up sexual chats with the ‘children’ from his Mary Street address between March 2020 and July 2023.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, he was placed under a Sexual Harm Protection Order for five years and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

Banff man who tormented girlfriend given two weeks to prove he can be spared jail

A Banff man who tried to control his former girlfriend by including himself in her phone calls and sending her unwanted messages has been handed two weeks to prove he can turn his life around.

Calvin Arnold, 24, had been scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for his campaign of abuse against his ex but was given a last-minute reprieve when custody was described as being on the horizon.

The court heard how Arnold was already the subject of multiple community payback orders for previous matters which he had thus far not completed.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin gave a narrative of Arnold’s 10-month relationship with his victim ahead of sentencing.

Fyvie man threatened to kill neighbour and have his mum murdered

A man who moved to an Aberdeenshire village for the quiet life has been fined after threatening to kill his neighbour.

Norman Gordon admitted to the crime at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that during the argument with the man, who is his neighbour in Fyvie, he also threatened to have his mother murdered.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said Gordon, 58, of Priory Cottages, said the interaction between the two men took place on November 18 last year.

Offshore businessman fined after racist tirade on 11-year-old

An offshore businessman has been found guilty of making a racist comment towards an 11-year-old boy at a children’s football match in Aberdeen.

Colin Manderson, 76, denied using a vile racist slur towards a child following a youth game at Spain Park, Banks O’Dee Sports Centre, and stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Manderson shouted at the child, calling him a “dirty hacking black b******”.

Following a part-heard trial, Manderson was found guilty by Sheriff Lesley Johnston.

Keith domestic abuser’s campaign of violence laid bare in court

A Keith man’s disturbing campaign of controlling and violent behaviour towards two girlfriends has been revealed in court.

Mark Strathdee sat in silence in the dock of Elgin Sheriff Court as fiscal depute Victoria Silver spent more than 20 minutes narrating the case against him.

The 24-year-old previously admitted two charges of domestic abuse, which were carried out between 2022 and 2024.

Strathdee’s first victim, whom he dated between 2022 and 2023, said he used an iPhone app to track her movements, and his abusive behaviour happened so often that it became the “norm”.

Young Aberdeen thug avoids jail after unprovoked attacks outside McDonald’s

A young Aberdeen thug has avoided jail after attacking two strangers outside McDonald’s on Union Street.

Morgan Main, 20, carried out his unprovoked attacks just over a week before another incident in which he pelted a couple with rocks and attacked a man.

Main told the couple: “Do you know who I am? I will kill you.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that late in the evening of July 22 2023 Main had been outside McDonald’s with a group of youths.

