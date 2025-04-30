New speed cameras to go live on North Coast 500 road from next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New speed cameras to go live on North Coast 500 road from next week

They were previously installed as a “temporary measure” last year.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The average speed cameras will go live next week
A new average speed camera is to go live on a North Coast 500 road from next week.

Police Scotland’s north safety camera unit are reinstating average speed cameras on the A836 between Reay and Thurso from Monday May 5.

It comes after a “successful” two-month trial during September and October 2024.

They were deployed as part of plans to improve road safety and reduce incidents of speeding on Scotland’s roads.

During the two-month period, the cameras detected zero offences as average speeds on the road decreased.

In partnership with the Scottish Safety Camera Programme and Highland Council, the camera unit will now rerun the trial during this year’s peak visitor season.

New speed cameras to go live on NC500 road

Since the introduction of the North Coast 500 in March 2015, Highland roads annually see an increase in traffic from spring through to autumn.

At this stage the new cameras are expected to be in place until after the peak summer months.

The new speed cameras will go live on Monday. Image: Police Scotland

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “I am pleased average speed cameras will be reinstated on this busy route in peak season.

“Speed limits make the roads safer for all road users, including passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“I hope that the reintroduction of speed enforcement will remind drivers of the importance of speed compliance and road safety, especially on a route as popular as they travel on the beautiful North Coast 500.”

Eric Dunion, North Safety Camera Unit manager added: “This location would not normally meet the criteria to become a permanent location.

“But the short-term deployment scheme gives us the flexibility to be at locations where we believe there will be a change in traffic behaviour.

“It is hoped this extension of last year’s trial will again result in speed limit compliance by all types of vehicles and help to meet our aim of making our roads safer for all users.”

