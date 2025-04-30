New speed cameras to go live on North Coast 500 road from next week

A new average speed camera is to go live on a North Coast 500 road from next week.

Police Scotland’s north safety camera unit are reinstating average speed cameras on the A836 between Reay and Thurso from Monday May 5.

It comes after a “successful” two-month trial during September and October 2024.

They were deployed as part of plans to improve road safety and reduce incidents of speeding on Scotland’s roads.

During the two-month period, the cameras detected zero offences as average speeds on the road decreased.

In partnership with the Scottish Safety Camera Programme and Highland Council, the camera unit will now rerun the trial during this year’s peak visitor season.

New speed cameras to go live on NC500 road

Since the introduction of the North Coast 500 in March 2015, Highland roads annually see an increase in traffic from spring through to autumn.

At this stage the new cameras are expected to be in place until after the peak summer months.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “I am pleased average speed cameras will be reinstated on this busy route in peak season.

“Speed limits make the roads safer for all road users, including passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“I hope that the reintroduction of speed enforcement will remind drivers of the importance of speed compliance and road safety, especially on a route as popular as they travel on the beautiful North Coast 500.”

Eric Dunion, North Safety Camera Unit manager added: “This location would not normally meet the criteria to become a permanent location.

“But the short-term deployment scheme gives us the flexibility to be at locations where we believe there will be a change in traffic behaviour.

“It is hoped this extension of last year’s trial will again result in speed limit compliance by all types of vehicles and help to meet our aim of making our roads safer for all users.”