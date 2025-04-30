News Man charged after Aberdeen bank branch disturbance The 43-year-old is to appear in court at a later date. By Ena Saracevic April 30 2025, 11:53 am April 30 2025, 11:53 am Share Man charged after Aberdeen bank branch disturbance Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6745815/man-charged-after-aberdeen-bank-branch-disturbance/ Copy Link 0 comment Police could be seen at the bank branch. Image: DC Thomson A 43-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance within an Aberdeen bank branch. Police officers were called to the Bank of Scotland on Upperkirkgate at about 12.10pm on Tuesday afternoon after after a commotion within the building. Onlookers saw officers present both inside and outside the branch, with police seen taking a man taken away in cuffs afterwards. Now, they say a man has been charged in connection with the incident. Man charged after Aberdeen bank disturbance A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Tuesday April 29, police were called to a report of a disturbance within a bank on Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen. “A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. “He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”
