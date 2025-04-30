Man charged after Aberdeen bank branch disturbance

A 43-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance within an Aberdeen bank branch.

Police officers were called to the Bank of Scotland on Upperkirkgate at about 12.10pm on Tuesday afternoon after after a commotion within the building.

Onlookers saw officers present both inside and outside the branch, with police seen taking a man taken away in cuffs afterwards.

Now, they say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Tuesday April 29, police were called to a report of a disturbance within a bank on Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”