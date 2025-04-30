News Crude images and letters graffitied onto Inverness Cathedral Police are investigating after the letters "HMC" were spray-painted on the walls of the historic building. By Ellie Milne April 30 2025, 12:50 pm April 30 2025, 12:50 pm Share Crude images and letters graffitied onto Inverness Cathedral Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6745836/vandalism-spray-paint-inverness-cathedral-police/ Copy Link 0 comment Graffiti on exterior wall of Inverness Cathedral. Image: DC Thomson. Graphic images and graffiti tags have been spray painted onto Inverness Cathedral – with a police investigation now underway. The crude graffiti has been daubed onto a number of walls at the historic building, including one of the side walls and the back door. The letters HMC – understood to stand for “Hilton Mental Crew” – have been tagged on the cathedral and on the path. Those responsible have also written “We were here” on one of the exterior walls. And they added a number of graphic images too. It is believed the vandalism took place overnight. Police officers were made aware of the incident on Wednesday morning and confirmed their inquiries are ongoing. Letter sprayed on the ground outside the cathedral. Image: DC Thomson. A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.35am on Wednesday April 30 we received a report of vandalism to a building in the Ardross Street area of Inverness. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
