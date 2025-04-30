Crude images and letters graffitied onto Inverness Cathedral

Graphic images and graffiti tags have been spray painted onto Inverness Cathedral – with a police investigation now underway.

The crude graffiti has been daubed onto a number of walls at the historic building, including one of the side walls and the back door.

The letters HMC – understood to stand for “Hilton Mental Crew” – have been tagged on the cathedral and on the path.

Those responsible have also written “We were here” on one of the exterior walls.

And they added a number of graphic images too.

It is believed the vandalism took place overnight.

Police officers were made aware of the incident on Wednesday morning and confirmed their inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.35am on Wednesday April 30 we received a report of vandalism to a building in the Ardross Street area of Inverness.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”