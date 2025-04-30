Aberdeen house fire being treated as ‘deliberate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen house fire being treated as ‘deliberate’

Three appliances were sent by the fire service on Tuesday.

By Ena Saracevic
Hoses were in use to quell the flames. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hoses were in use to quell the flames. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Police are treating an Aberdeen house fire as ‘deliberate’.

Officers say ‘inquiries are ongoing’ into the blaze within an “empty” Park Street home on Tuesday.

Three appliances were sent by the fire service at about 6.40pm.

Crews used water jets to quell the fire, which was visible through the property’s first floor window.

The ambulance service confirmed they were called to the scene but stood down on arrival as they were not required.

Now, the fire service confirmed the blaze is being treated as ‘wilful’.

Three appliances were sent by the fire service. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fire crews on the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Tuesday April 30 we were made aware of a fire at an empty property on Park Street in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There were no injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Press and Journal previously reported on a house fire less than 12 months ago that happened in the same building.

Speaking to The Press and Journal at the time, one of the owners of the neighbouring property said “she was lucky to be alive”.

Anyone with information about the latest fire can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Conversation