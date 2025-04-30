Aberdeen house fire being treated as ‘deliberate’

Police are treating an Aberdeen house fire as ‘deliberate’.

Officers say ‘inquiries are ongoing’ into the blaze within an “empty” Park Street home on Tuesday.

Three appliances were sent by the fire service at about 6.40pm.

Crews used water jets to quell the fire, which was visible through the property’s first floor window.

The ambulance service confirmed they were called to the scene but stood down on arrival as they were not required.

Now, the fire service confirmed the blaze is being treated as ‘wilful’.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Tuesday April 30 we were made aware of a fire at an empty property on Park Street in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There were no injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Press and Journal previously reported on a house fire less than 12 months ago that happened in the same building.

Speaking to The Press and Journal at the time, one of the owners of the neighbouring property said “she was lucky to be alive”.

Anyone with information about the latest fire can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.