Trainspotting TikToker lives out ‘childhood dream’ as he drives electric bus during Aberdeen trip

Francis Bourgeois was in the Granite City, the birthplace of First Bus.

By Ross Hempseed
Francis Bourgeois test drives an electric bus in Aberdeen. Image: First Bus.

Francis Bourgeois swapped his beloved locomotives for double-deckers in Aberdeen as he fulfilled a childhood dream.

The influencer, known for his obsession with trains, has amassed a loyal following of 3.3 million followers on TikTok.

However, the trainspotter swapped rails for roads as he was spotted on the streets of Aberdeen – and got behind the wheel.

The trainspotter hopped on one of the electric buses operating around Aberdeen. Image: First Bus.

He posed for pictures and then jumped on a learner bus, complete with “L” plates, to take to the streets.

Francis did so to help First Bus celebrate 30 years on the road.

The firm, which operates routes across the UK, began in 1995 following a merger of several bus firms.

The company selected Aberdeen as the location for its headquarters, where it remains on King Street to this day.

In partnership with First Bus, Francis is turning his hand to bus spotting and had the opportunity to drive one of the double-decker electric buses operating around the city.

Francis was picked up by bus on Guild Street. Image: First Bus.

Francis Bourgeois swaps trains for buses during Aberdeen trip

According to First Bus, bus spotting has become a growing hobby for many, with around 3.3 million enthusiasts in the UK.

In a video, Francis is greeted with a bus emblazoned with his name instead of the usual service number.

During his trip to the north-east, he was treated to some heritage buses stored away from public view.

He also went through the bus wash, which he said “wasn’t as terrifying as I thought it would be”.

However, he did have to rush to close a window during the wash.

Francis said it was “a childhood dream come true” to get to drive the bus – supervised of course.

Francis also fulfilled a childhood dream to drive a bus. Image: First Bus.

He said: “I know I’m known for the railway, but my enthusiasm for public transport extends to other forms too, like buses.

“I was thrilled when First Bus invited me to celebrate its 30th birthday at the Aberdeen depot.

“Seeing how much buses have evolved in the last three decades is incredible—not only the transition to electric vehicles but also learning about the impact buses have on society.

“Perhaps in another career, I could have been a bus driver…maybe I will become a bus driver.”

