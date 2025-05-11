ACC has acquired just 4 Raac houses so far: Meet one widow refusing to sell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ACC has acquired just 4 Raac houses so far: Meet one widow refusing to sell

When Seiyefa Van Der Kist's husband died of cancer, she used inheritance money to buy her Balnagask house. She won't part with her home easily.

Seiyefa Van der Kist, with an image of her late husband Will. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Seiyefa Van der Kist, with an image of her late husband Will. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

It’s not just homeowners who are Trapped by Raac… it seems Aberdeen City Council is also between Raac and a hard place.

The local authority has revealed it has only managed to acquire four privately owned Raac houses through its voluntary acquisition scheme.

The Press and Journal has reported extensively that many of the homeowners have opted not to engage with the council scheme to buy back their homes, due to low offers and hopes of other solutions being offered.

An ACC spokeswoman confirmed that of the 138 privately owned homes, only 13 owners have accepted offers, and to date, only four of those are in council ownership.

This means that so far less than 9.5% of homeowners have accepted offers generated by the Valuation Office Agency, and less than 3% of privately owned Raac-riddled Balnagask homes have been acquired by ACC.

60-year-old widow Seiyefa Van Der Kist owns her own home on Pentland Crescent.

She is one of the 97% still defiantly holding on to her home, refusing to engage with ACC. This is her story…

‘I feel I’ve let my husband down’ says widow Trapped by Raac

Seiyefa lives in one of the 500 Balnagask homes with roofs built using Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac). The cheap, bubbly concrete is now deemed unstable, and her home is to be demolished.

“Sometimes I just sit and cry my eyes out.

Seiyefa Van Der Kist at home in Torry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I bought my house when my husband died. I put all the cash I had into it. Started doing it up and improving it.

“I feel I’ve let him down. I’m going to lose everything we worked for.”

‘My husband wanted me to buy this house – now I could lose it all’

Former Rentokil operative Seiyefa moved to Torry from Stonehaven in 2012.

A year earlier, the love of her life, husband Will Van Der Kist, died following a long battle with lung cancer.

“My husband worked in oil and gas and travelled all over the world. We had a lovely life together but cancer took that from us.

Seiyefa Van Der Kist lost her husband Will, shown, to cancer in 2011. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“He was just 60 when he passed away. I used the money he left me to buy my home. It’s what he wanted me to do. Now I could lose it all.”

‘I put down a deposit of more than £50k. It’s all I had’

To purchase her £108,000 three-bedroom Pentland Crescent “hen house” Seiyefa used “every penny” she had, to raise a deposit of £56,000.

“My late husband was very good with finances. We talked about what I should do with the money I would get when he passed.

“He wanted me to buy a home.

“I found a house I really liked in Torry, used all the money I had as a deposit, and bought my home.

“I still owe a substantial amount on my mortgage.”

‘They want us to take it and shut up. I’m not prepared to do that,’ says Seiyefa

Speaking to The Press & Journal at a recent homeowners’ meeting in The White Cockade pub, grandmother of two Seiyefa says she won’t be engaging with Aberdeen City Council’s Voluntary Acquisition scheme.

Torry homeowners holding their downloadable Trapped by Raac posters. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I’ve heard of people being offered around £60,000 for similar homes. What will I do with that? Where can I go? Do they not know Aberdeen is an expensive city?

“I feel the council just wants us to take what they offer, and shut up.

Seiyefa Van Der Kist outside her home on Pentland Crescent. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I’m not prepared to do that.”

ACC have acquired just four private homes so far

If today’s Aberdeen City Council figures are correct, it seems she’s not the only one.

Hundreds of Torry homes are set to be demolished, but first ACC needs to buy them back from owners. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Just four of the 138 Raac-riddled private homes are now back in the hands of Aberdeen City Coucil.

But for Seiyefa, it’s not just about the money.

“I love where I live. I have great neighbours. When my husband died I came here and right away I found neighbours – like Roberta and her husband – who became like parents to me.

Seiyefa Van Der Kist has come to love Torry, and the cluster of houses around hers, where neighbours have become like family. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“They have loved me and looked after me.

“The thought of leaving Roberta makes me very sad.”

‘I think this process is actually killing me’

Like many others Trapped by Raac, the process has also affected Seiyefa’s health.

“I’m quite tired most of the time. I wake up at night – most nights – tossing and turning and then I can’t get back to sleep. When I do drop off, I sleep late.

“I’m lucky because I can just about manage off my husband’s pension. If I was working I’d have lost my job.

“It’s just so worrying, all the time.

“It’s the unknown that’s killing me. I really think it’s killing me.”

‘My home is the last thing that reminds me of Will. I won’t let them take it’

For now, Seiyefa says she’s grateful for “small mercies.”

“I was about to pay for my bathroom to be done up and then I saw the news about Raac on TV. So I’m grateful for that.

Seiyefa holding The Press & Journal Trapped by Raac campaign poster. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“And I’m grateful for all the support people are showing us. We just need everyone to keep signing the petition and keep telling their stories.

“I can’t let them take the last thing I have that reminds me of my late husband.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to continuing to engage with all council tenants, owners and private tenants who have been affected by RAAC and keep them informed of any new updates. Anyone who is concerned about RAAC should read our Frequently Asked Questions online.”

  • You can download your free Trapped by Raac poster here.
  • Read more from our Trapped By Raac campaign here. 
  • While the urgent aim of this campaign is to support the homeowners, we know this crisis has impacted the lives of hundreds of council tenants too. We haven’t forgotten you. Use the form below to get in touch to share your story too.

