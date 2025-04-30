Exclusive: Take a first look inside The Old King’s Highway as Aberdeen pub completes ‘revival’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Exclusive: Take a first look inside The Old King’s Highway as Aberdeen pub completes ‘revival’

John Wemyss, 45, has pumped a five-figure investment into the historic watering hole.

The historic pub celebrates its reopening this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The historic pub celebrates its reopening this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Aberdeen’s historic pub The Old King’s Highway completes its revival tomorrow as the doors open once again.

And the Press and Journal was invited along to take a look inside the revamped watering hole.

Owner John Wemyss showed us the fruits of “his biggest project ever” as he bids to turn the pub – and The Green itself – into a city centre entertainment hub.

He and his company, the Blinding Pub Group, have pumped in a five-figure sum into the revival of The Old King’s Highway.

They hope the business will be able to capitalise on the upcoming Aberdeen Market project.

The bar area has been completely renovated. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The pub group have been working since March to transform it into an “antique bar with a modern twist”.

They have high hopes it will become a popular and established part of the area’s hospitality offering.

There has been a major overhaul of the interior, where new fixtures and fittings mix with many retained features.

The booths have also recieved some TLC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The pub is set to open its doors to thirsty punters tomorrow, at 12.30pm, with a weekend of live entertainment planned.

May Day revellers will also be able enter the pub for free on the day, despite tickets being priced at up to £56 at other premises.

Old King’s Highway is John’s biggest project ever’

Speaking to The P&J, John reflected on the renovation that has taken place over the past few weeks.

He said: “The team has done an absolutely great job, because it was a bigger task than I expected.

“I really want to thank my dad, because without him volunteering his time behind the scenes I don’t think we would be opening on time.”

The bar has been brought back to life. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Karen Watson pictured behind the bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

John has been met with challenges every step of the way in reopening The Old King’s Highway.

The premises were in rough shape when he took over back in March.

He said: “The roof was leaking, the televisions were broken, windows and wiring were out of order.

“If that wasn’t enough, the cellar could not operate and we had to spend 10 days clearing everything out that had just been forgotten about.

Will you be visiting The Old King’s Highway this weekend? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“After that, we had to refurbish all the booths, recover almost everything and give it a touch up.

“This is the biggest project I have ever taken on.

“But this is the revival of the pub – we have taken it from nothing and are setting up a long term plan for it.”

May Day will be litmus test for revival of historic Aberdeen pub

Sunday is already shaping-up to be a big deal for the resurgent venue.

John told us: “May Day is really crucial for us, to let us see that we have done the right thing.

“For our trade, this is like a second Christmas.

A new dart board has been installed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“If we are not busy on May Day – and the whole weekend to be honest – then I might start to worry.

“But with the staff we have and the entertainment we have lined up, I’m 100% confident this is going to work.”

Now, John and his team are just raring to go ahead of the doors re-opening at 12.30pm tomorrow.

“I’m just really excited for the team,” he said.

John and his team are excited to get going. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We have put a lot of work in, we can be proud of what we have done, but we are also looking towards the future.

“My job now is to get the function suite upstairs ready again, while the guys greet our customers.

“We’re just looking forward to what comes next.”

Conversation