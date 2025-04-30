Exclusive: Take a first look inside The Old King’s Highway as Aberdeen pub completes ‘revival’

Aberdeen’s historic pub The Old King’s Highway completes its revival tomorrow as the doors open once again.

And the Press and Journal was invited along to take a look inside the revamped watering hole.

Owner John Wemyss showed us the fruits of “his biggest project ever” as he bids to turn the pub – and The Green itself – into a city centre entertainment hub.

He and his company, the Blinding Pub Group, have pumped in a five-figure sum into the revival of The Old King’s Highway.

They hope the business will be able to capitalise on the upcoming Aberdeen Market project.

The pub group have been working since March to transform it into an “antique bar with a modern twist”.

They have high hopes it will become a popular and established part of the area’s hospitality offering.

There has been a major overhaul of the interior, where new fixtures and fittings mix with many retained features.

The pub is set to open its doors to thirsty punters tomorrow, at 12.30pm, with a weekend of live entertainment planned.

May Day revellers will also be able enter the pub for free on the day, despite tickets being priced at up to £56 at other premises.

Old King’s Highway is John’s biggest project ever’

Speaking to The P&J, John reflected on the renovation that has taken place over the past few weeks.

He said: “The team has done an absolutely great job, because it was a bigger task than I expected.

“I really want to thank my dad, because without him volunteering his time behind the scenes I don’t think we would be opening on time.”

John has been met with challenges every step of the way in reopening The Old King’s Highway.

The premises were in rough shape when he took over back in March.

He said: “The roof was leaking, the televisions were broken, windows and wiring were out of order.

“If that wasn’t enough, the cellar could not operate and we had to spend 10 days clearing everything out that had just been forgotten about.

“After that, we had to refurbish all the booths, recover almost everything and give it a touch up.

“This is the biggest project I have ever taken on.

“But this is the revival of the pub – we have taken it from nothing and are setting up a long term plan for it.”

May Day will be litmus test for revival of historic Aberdeen pub

Sunday is already shaping-up to be a big deal for the resurgent venue.

John told us: “May Day is really crucial for us, to let us see that we have done the right thing.

“For our trade, this is like a second Christmas.

“If we are not busy on May Day – and the whole weekend to be honest – then I might start to worry.

“But with the staff we have and the entertainment we have lined up, I’m 100% confident this is going to work.”

Now, John and his team are just raring to go ahead of the doors re-opening at 12.30pm tomorrow.

“I’m just really excited for the team,” he said.

“We have put a lot of work in, we can be proud of what we have done, but we are also looking towards the future.

“My job now is to get the function suite upstairs ready again, while the guys greet our customers.

“We’re just looking forward to what comes next.”