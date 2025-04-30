Inverness Cathedral provost and Xoco owner speak after ‘disgraceful’ vandalism attack

Horror has greeted the “disgraceful” overnight vandalism attack on Inverness Cathedral.

Police have opened an investigation after the back wall, door and nearby hall of St Andrews Cathedral appeared covered in graffiti this morning.

They are understood to be studying CCTV images, with the vandals caught on camera as they sprayed walls with graphic images and tags.

Following the incident, the Press and Journal spoke to the Cathedral’s provost, the very reverend Sarah Murray.

She said that she and other people in the community have been left “disappointed” by the attack.

We also spoke to XOKO cafe co-owner Tristan Aitchison, who will soon be opening a tearoom in the cathedral hall targeted by the perpetrators.

He said the vandalism is “disgraceful”.

Inverness Cathedral provost reacts to vandalism attack

Revd Murray, who became St Andrews’ provost eight years ago, told The P&J: “Lots of people are disappointed by what has happened.

“As am I.

“That somebody feels that it’s appropriate to do that sort of thing on someone else’s property is awful.

“I suppose we would question what has made somebody get to the point where their self-worth is defined by doing that.

“What kind of world do we live in?”

The reverend said she woken to news of the vandalism, having been made aware of the graffiti at 7.30am.

She also revealed that the perpetrators have been caught on CCTV – with a camera on the wall just above where some of the graffiti was sprayed.

“I think it’s disappointing.

“A lot of our job is working with folk in and around the community and we’ve been pulled away from that.

“We’ve got folk in who are cleaning it at the moment.

“The stonework is relatively straightforward, but obviously the door itself will need to be sanded down and redecorated.”

Inverness Cathedral Provost sends message to graffiti perpetrators

The provost said it’s sadly not the first time the cathedral has been a target for vandals.

And she is concerned that antisocial behaviour continues to blight Inverness.

“I think there seems to be a sense of it’s okay to go about treating other people’s property without respect,” she said.

Despite her disappointment, she has also shared a message of “forgiveness.”

She said: “Part of our role here at the Cathedral is to be an open and welcoming space for everybody.

“We are here to listen. We’re here to be a caring part of the community.

“And we are always here to help people work through whatever troubles they may have.

“We are a forgiving place and community.

“I think that’s really important.”

Cathedral graffiti attack is a ‘disgrace’

The reverend added: “It is disappointing at a time when we’re really excited about working together in partnership with XOKO to bring something special and exciting to this part of Inverness.

The popular Bridge Street cafe is to open a tearoom in the cathedral hall.

XOKO co-owner Tristan Aitchison told The P&J today that they have been targeted more than 10 times in the past 18 months.

He said: “I don’t think it’s up to us to say if it’s related now.

“We have a phone interview with the police on Friday.

“What they’ve done at the cathedral is a disgrace.”

Despite today’s incident, the businessman is “excited” about the upcoming tearoom.

He said: “We’re really excited about the collaboration with Inverness Cathedral and excited about what we can bring to that area.

“It will be a really good place to go with family and friends to meet and chat in a really warm and welcoming environment.”

Inverness ‘serious’ problem with anti-social behaviour

Mr Aitchison does, however, think the Highland Capital has a “serious problem with anti-social behaviour”.

And XOKO’s co-owner questions whether enough is being done to sort out the issue.

He explained: “As a business owner who has been a target of vandalism or anti-social behaviour or hate crimes, we’re tired of it all.

“We want to know what’s going to be done. It just continues getting worse.

“There doesn’t seem to be a coherent plan from the authorities.

“Inverness City Centre is becoming a place that people do not want to travel to.

“The High Street is not a place that you want to walk down in the evening time.

“And to be honest it is often not a place you really want to walk down during the daytime either.

“So, we want to know, for the good of our city and the people that live here, what’s going to happen.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.35am on Wednesday April 30 we received a report of vandalism to a building in the Ardross Street area of Inverness.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”