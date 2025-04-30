Deliberately-started Fort William fire being treated as ‘attempted murder’

A fire that broke out at a Fort William home is now being treated as attempted murder.

Police said a woman and a girl were within the house when the blaze was started, shortly after midnight on Friday April 25.

And investigating officers said those responsible had shown “complete disregard” for their safety.

Properties close to the house, on the town’s Wallace Place, were evacuated as emergency services tackled the fire.

Police hunting for two individuals in connection with fire

Officers have identified two individuals they are hoping to trace.

One person was seen on Wallace Place wearing two-tone trousers with dark knee patches and a hooded top.

The other is a man seen on Bruce Place wearing a dark coloured jacket, baseball cap and shorts.

Detectives are currently examining CCTV footage from in and around the local area.

They are working to identify any other people or vehicles seen there around the time in question.

Fort William fire being treated as ‘attempted murder’

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “Whoever is responsible for this fire showed complete disregard for the safety of the woman and a girl who were within the property.

“Luckily, no one was injured.

“However, the consequences of this dangerous and reckless act could have been much more serious.

“If there are people in the local area with information that could assist, or if you recognise the descriptions of the men given, please contact us.

“It is imperative to our investigation that anyone who saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary gets in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0140 of Friday April 25.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.