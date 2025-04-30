Deliberately-started Fort William fire being treated as ‘attempted murder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Deliberately-started Fort William fire being treated as ‘attempted murder’

Police have identified two individuals they hope to trace.

By Jamie Sinclair
The fire ripped through the home in Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson.
The fire ripped through the home in Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson.

A fire that broke out at a Fort William home is now being treated as attempted murder.

Police said a woman and a girl were within the house when the blaze was started, shortly after midnight on Friday April 25.

And investigating officers said those responsible had shown “complete disregard” for their safety.

Properties close to the house, on the town’s Wallace Place, were evacuated as emergency services tackled the fire.

Police hunting for two individuals in connection with fire

Officers have identified two individuals they are hoping to trace.

The damage to the property was considerable. Image: Iain Williamson.

One person was seen on Wallace Place wearing two-tone trousers with dark knee patches and a hooded top.

The other is a man seen on Bruce Place wearing a dark coloured jacket, baseball cap and shorts.

Detectives are currently examining CCTV footage from in and around the local area.

They are working to identify any other people or vehicles seen there around the time in question.

Fort William fire being treated as ‘attempted murder’

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “Whoever is responsible for this fire showed complete disregard for the safety of the woman and a girl who were within the property.

“Luckily, no one was injured.

“However, the consequences of this dangerous and reckless act could have been much more serious.

“If there are people in the local area with information that could assist, or if you recognise the descriptions of the men given, please contact us.

“It is imperative to our investigation that anyone who saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary gets in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0140 of Friday April 25.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Conversation