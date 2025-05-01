Teenager dies after crash involving motorcycle west of Wick

A teenager has died after a crash west of Wick.

Officers were called to the B874 near to Watten Cemetery at about 10.25pm on Wednesday.

The crash involved a grey Yamaha motorcycle and a red Renault Clio.

An 18-year-old male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to Caithness General Hospital where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver and passenger of the car were uninjured.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened about 6.55am on Thursday.

‘Our thoughts are with his family and friends’

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Road Policing North said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen either the car or the motorbike prior to the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4119 of Wednesday, April 30.