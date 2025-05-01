Cairngorm Mountain aiming to launch UK’s ‘longest and highest’ toboggan ride

Plans to build the UK’s “longest” and “highest” toboggan at Cairngorm Mountain have been revealed.

Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited (CMSL) is hoping to launch the major new attraction in summer 2026.

The dual rider toboggans will run along 1.2km of track with their highest point at 715 metres above sea level.

Subject to planning and funding approval, the attraction would require an estimated investment of £1.2 million.

UK’s ‘longest’ and ‘highest’ toboggan to open in Cairngorms

The toboggan track will be located within the existing ski infrastructure area at the base of the mountain.

It will use an existing ski tow alongside the mountain bike trails.

Running from spring to autumn, the lightweight aluminium track can be easily removed and installed in under two weeks at the start and end of the snow sports season.

Twisting and turning down the mountainside, the track will cross underneath existing bike tracks, offering unbeatable views of the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, independent braking allows the rider to safely control the speed of their adventure.

The attraction will be suitable for most ages and abilities, although younger children must be accompanied by an adult.

New Cairngorm Mountain attraction to create new jobs

The scenic toboggan experience is part of the 25-year Cairngorm Masterplan to create year-round activities for every season.

Once open, it will allow more full-time staff to be employed.

Last year, CSML opened a gravity-style mountain carting experience for teenagers and adults, as well as an enhanced playpark and a range of adventure ball runs for younger children and families.

The new additions have already welcomed thousands of visitors in their first season.

Tim Hurst, interim chief executive of CMSL, said: “Summer toboggans are a well-established concept in the mountains of Austria, Switzerland and Germany and in North America, but this is a first for the Scottish Highlands.

“We’re incredibly proud to be working on this exciting product, introducing something new to the area with minimal impact on the terrain.

“By building on the success of our fantastic summer activities, we believe our toboggan ride will attract even more families.

“We’ll be offering something unique and exhilarating that all the family can enjoy, and we can’t wait to get started on it.”