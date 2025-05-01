Cairngorm Mountain aiming to launch UK’s ‘longest and highest’ toboggan ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorm Mountain aiming to launch UK’s ‘longest and highest’ toboggan ride

The major attraction will open in summer 2026 if the plans are approved.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Toboggan
The toboggan would open at Cairngorm Mountain in summer 2026. Image: CMSL.

Plans to build the UK’s “longest” and “highest” toboggan at Cairngorm Mountain have been revealed.

Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited (CMSL) is hoping to launch the major new attraction in summer 2026.

The dual rider toboggans will run along 1.2km of track with their highest point at 715 metres above sea level.

Subject to planning and funding approval, the attraction would require an estimated investment of £1.2 million.

The toboggan track will be located within the existing ski infrastructure area at the base of the mountain.

It will use an existing ski tow alongside the mountain bike trails.

Running from spring to autumn, the lightweight aluminium track can be easily removed and installed in under two weeks at the start and end of the snow sports season.

Twisting and turning down the mountainside, the track will cross underneath existing bike tracks, offering unbeatable views of the surrounding areas.

The toboggan would be the longest and highest in the UK. Image: CMSL

Meanwhile, independent braking allows the rider to safely control the speed of their adventure.

The attraction will be suitable for most ages and abilities, although younger children must be accompanied by an adult.

New Cairngorm Mountain attraction to create new jobs

The scenic toboggan experience is part of the 25-year Cairngorm Masterplan to create year-round activities for every season.

Once open, it will allow more full-time staff to be employed.

Last year, CSML opened a gravity-style mountain carting experience for teenagers and adults, as well as an enhanced playpark and a range of adventure ball runs for younger children and families.

The new additions have already welcomed thousands of visitors in their first season.

Tim Hurst, interim chief executive of CMSL, said: “Summer toboggans are a well-established concept in the mountains of Austria, Switzerland and Germany and in North America, but this is a first for the Scottish Highlands.

“We’re incredibly proud to be working on this exciting product, introducing something new to the area with minimal impact on the terrain.

“By building on the success of our fantastic summer activities, we believe our toboggan ride will attract even more families.

“We’ll be offering something unique and exhilarating that all the family can enjoy, and we can’t wait to get started on it.”

Conversation