Council to give up lease on Lossiemouth’s West Beach car park after repair costs deemed ‘unsustainable’

Moray Council is to give up ownership of Lossiemouth’s West Beach Car Park after repair costs have been deemed “unsustainable”.

The Council has said it will not renew its lease over the popular summer spot when it expires in January 2027.

The announcement comes after repair costs for the site are set to exceed £750,000 through to 2050 due to “environmental challenges.”

The car park has been partially closed since November due to the ongoing erosion of the coast due to storms and other extreme weather.

It has seen 50% of the parking fenced off, which locals say is an eyesore and driving off trade.

But now, despite calls to bring the spot back to its former glory, Moray Council has signalled its intention to give up the land.

In a new statement issued today, it says the decision is necessary to ensure a “long-term, sustainable approach to how the area is managed.”

The site is “increasingly at risk from coastal erosion, flooding and sea level rise,” the statement continues.

It’s also predicted that by the end of the century, the coast will be below the mean high water spring tide level.

Locals have since taken to social media to voice their displeasure over the decision.

Lossiemouth Community Council commented: “We are absolutely dismayed to read this today. What more is to be thrust upon hardworking volunteers and communities?”

Siobhan Atkinson added: “Judging by how full the car park has been all week just shows how widely used it is.

“Simply washing your hands of it at the end of the lease is simply unacceptable for the local community, not to mention local businesses that need the parking as well as clubs that use the Moray Firth Water Sports building.

“Genuinely not surprised at this outcome though.”

Craig Milton added: “So, yet another area that the council is giving up on expecting locals to deal with.”

Lossiemouth West Beach car park lease to expire

Chairman of Moray Council’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee, councillor Marc Macrae, said: “The council fully acknowledges how valued this location is by local residents, businesses and visitors.

“In recognition of that, the council is continuing conversations with key community representatives, including Lossiemouth Community Development Trust, Lossiemouth Community Council, Moray Golf Club and other local groups, to consider how the site might evolve and what opportunities could exist for the area beyond 2027.

“While this decision will mark a shift in the council’s responsibilities at the site, the commitment to working with the Lossiemouth community remains unchanged.”

The Press and Journal reported at the beginning of the year that The Beach Hut was forced to close partially because of the ongoing situation.

Business owners said they were “fighting a losing battle” with the car park situation.