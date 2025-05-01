Council to give up lease on Lossiemouth’s West Beach car park after repair costs deemed ‘unsustainable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council to give up lease on Lossiemouth’s West Beach car park after repair costs deemed ‘unsustainable’

Repair costs for the popular car park have been estimated to exceed £750,000 by 2050.

By Graham Fleming
The beach has been partially closed off. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council is to give up ownership of Lossiemouth’s West Beach Car Park after repair costs have been deemed “unsustainable”.

The Council has said it will not renew its lease over the popular summer spot when it expires in January 2027.

The announcement comes after repair costs for the site are set to exceed £750,000 through to 2050 due to “environmental challenges.”

The car park has been partially closed since November due to the ongoing erosion of the coast due to storms and other extreme weather.

It has seen 50% of the parking fenced off, which locals say is an eyesore and driving off trade.

But now, despite calls to bring the spot back to its former glory, Moray Council has signalled its intention to give up the land.

In a new statement issued today, it says the decision is necessary to ensure a “long-term, sustainable approach to how the area is managed.”

West Beach car park is set to be given up by Moray Council. Image: Moray Council

The site is “increasingly at risk from coastal erosion, flooding and sea level rise,” the statement continues.

It’s also predicted that by the end of the century, the coast will be below the mean high water spring tide level.

Locals have since taken to social media to voice their displeasure over the decision.

Lossiemouth Community Council commented: “We are absolutely dismayed to read this today. What more is to be thrust upon hardworking volunteers and communities?”

Siobhan Atkinson added: “Judging by how full the car park has been all week just shows how widely used it is.

“Simply washing your hands of it at the end of the lease is simply unacceptable for the local community, not to mention local businesses that need the parking as well as clubs that use the Moray Firth Water Sports building.

“Genuinely not surprised at this outcome though.”

Craig Milton added: “So, yet another area that the council is giving up on expecting locals to deal with.”

Lossiemouth West Beach car park lease to expire

Chairman of Moray Council’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee, councillor Marc Macrae, said: “The council fully acknowledges how valued this location is by local residents, businesses and visitors.

“In recognition of that, the council is continuing conversations with key community representatives, including Lossiemouth Community Development Trust, Lossiemouth Community Council, Moray Golf Club and other local groups, to consider how the site might evolve and what opportunities could exist for the area beyond 2027.

“While this decision will mark a shift in the council’s responsibilities at the site, the commitment to working with the Lossiemouth community remains unchanged.”

The Press and Journal reported at the beginning of the year that The Beach Hut was forced to close partially because of the ongoing situation.

Business owners said they were “fighting a losing battle” with the car park situation.

