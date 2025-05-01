United front in Fraserburgh as worried families speak out against proposed cuts to disability day centres

More than 100 people turned out to a public meeting in Fraserburgh to speak out against proposed cuts to Aberdeenshire disability day centres.

Parents took the opportunity to vent their rage and frustration over Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s proposals during the meeting at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre today.

Those in attendance put on a united front wearing T-shirts that urged officials to “save our day centres” and “support disability rights”.

One of those involved was Nireeca-Lee Mcnab, whose niece Isobel Ann, 55, has been attending the centre on Robertson Road for the past 34 years.

Her social visits have already been cancelled and Nireeca-Lee revealed that Isobel Ann – who has Laurence-Moon-Bardet-Biedl syndrome and is completely blind – thinks it is her own fault they no longer take place.

“She actually thinks she’s done something wrong and every morning she tells us that she won’t be bad anymore and she promises she will be good to get her socials back,” Nireeca-Lee said.

“She doesn’t understand, as she’s not got the capacity to realise that it’s not her fault that this is happening.”

‘I feel like change might happen’

At last month’s meeting to discuss the potential changes at Fraserburgh Day Opportunities, The P&J was told by Isobel Ann’s sister Nicola that her hours would be cut from five to three.

However, after today’s meeting, Nireeca-Lee is feeling more optimistic about the situation.

She said: “I feel it couldn’t really have went any better to be honest.

“I feel like we’ve got some councilors who are going to try and do their bit to try and help us, and the more support we’ve got, the more noise and the more voices, I feel like change might happen.”

Councillors were also invited to the public meeting so family members could ask them questions directly.

Fraserburgh councillor James Adams told the audience that it was “generally troubling to hear” that some people have lost services already, adding: “It is unacceptable and is a shock to me.

“We’ll push it up the tree and get answers.”

Potential cuts discussed at Fraserburgh meeting

It was also revealed councillors had not seen the questionnaire parents and guardians of the service users had received in advance, something which was described as a “tick box exercise”.

“To me, it is not an acceptable questionnaire,” Mr Adams declared.

Charlene Anderson Coltherd’s 18-year-old daughter Erin – who has Down’s syndrome and congestive heart failure – started at Fraserburgh Day Opportunities in June last year after leaving the complex additional support needs Westfield School in the town.

Speaking to The P&J, Charlene said: “Before she left, the school actually said to us, ‘Erin will never be capable of going to college or work’, so volunteering or anything like that would be totally unsuitable and the only option we had was Robertson Road.”

Erin’s parents have been told by a social worker her place at the centre is assured, however, nothing has been confirmed in writing.

‘It’s just like going back in time’

Charlene slated the authority for categorising people by their disability, with individuals with a “profound and multiple learning disability” being prioritised for places.

“It’s like going back in time, labelling folk again, which they were supposedly trying to get rid of,” Erin’s mum said.

Saddiq Ahmed, who in March gave a “desperate plea” to Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership board members, believes the truth has been “massaged” throughout the entire process.

His son Alexander, who has autism and attends day services in Crimond, believes these potential cuts are pointless, as the council will still have to provide budgets for disabled people using their services.

Saddiq said: “They’re basically saying, ‘we’re giving it out to them to spend in the community’.

“So why not use that money, as is already happening, to keep the facilities they have?”

A final decision will be made on May 28.

‘People with an assessed need will continue to receive support’

Last month, North Aberdeenshire partnership manager for Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership, Jeff Shaw said: “I understand and can empathise with the concerns of families, however, I can reassure them that people with an assessed need will continue to receive support.

“Those with less profound needs may no longer meet the criteria to attend our day services and will be supported to access other services.

“No one will find their attendance at one of our day services stopped overnight. We will work with service users and families to ensure they get the right support to meet their needs.

“I understand that some people may be concerned about the increase in our fees. I can reassure everyone that we will work to ensure that there is no detriment to service users, due to the cost increase, at this time.”