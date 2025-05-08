Two ‘Torry quines’ both Trapped by Raac: ‘We’ve lost our love of life. Is it any wonder?’

Two Aberdeen women. Both mothers of sons. Both single, both trapped by Raac.

Today, as part of our Trapped by Raac campaign, we share their stories of going from independent “Torry quines” to losing their love of life amidst financial hardship and stress.

Sitting in a home that was once her pride and joy, Pentland Road homeowner Carol Lawrie says she’s lost the spring in her step.

“I can’t be bothered. With anything. I’m sitting here in a mess because I can’t muster up enough energy to do anything about it. Why should I? They think my home would be better flattened?”

The former nursery cook, 60, has been offered £68,000 for her three-bedroom home.

She believes it was worth £110-115,000 before Raac.

“The same house across the street has been valued at £84,000. Now, are his bricks worth more than mine when they’re both sitting in a pile?”

‘I feel rubbish, being looked down on doesn’t help’

Carol described the valuation process as “awful”.

As part of Aberdeen City Council’s voluntary purchase scheme, in order to buy back homes deemed unsafe due to unstable concrete, it enlisted the help of the Valuation Office to inspect homes.

“The woman who came to see me had no sympathy whatsoever. You’d think knowing I’m losing my home it would warrant some kind of compassion.

“If I’m honest, being looked down on just added to how rubbish I’m feeling.”

“I can’t be bothered. I’ve lost interest in everything. I’ve lost the spring in my step.”

This impending sense of dread each day led to Carol making the difficult decision to find another home.

‘This is how bad it is: I’m glad I lost my job’

“I was recently made redundant…,” she laughs, “This is how bad it is, I feel lucky to have lost my job.

“That money, my pension money and loans from family have allowed to me to get somewhere else in Torry.

“I moved here as a baby and I don’t want to be anywhere else. I panicked in case we all end up needing houses at the same time on the same low budget.

“But just because I have found another place – that needs a ton of work doing by the way – doesn’t mean I’ll let this house go for peanuts.”

‘My son says it will all work out. I’m not so sure’

Carol, like many of the homeowners, was in the process of “sprucing up” her home when she got confirmation Raac was in her roof.

“Thank God I took longer than I should have with that. I was about to spend a small fortune putting a toilet in downstairs. Now I’m at the stage where I haven’t even put the curtain pole back up. What’s the point?

“My son always tells me it will work out, but we are a year on and nothing has happened. I don’t have his confidence.”

Signed off because of stress, Susan shares her story

Susan has been in her Girdleness Road, three-bed hen house for 28 years.

Her son is refusing to leave.

“‘I’m nae going anywhere,’ that’s what he keeps telling me. It’s all he’s known, so I understand,” she says.

Susan has asked to remain anonymous because she is currently signed off work sick due to stress. We’ve changed her name to protect her identity.

Regrets over ‘wise’ investment

Torry born and bred, she bought her home from Aberdeen City Council and paid her mortgage “years ago.”

Hoping to build a nest egg for her family she remortgaged to buy a flat – a decision she now has cause to regret.

“I took out an £80,000 remortgage on my house. I assumed that would be a safe investment. My house will nae drop below that. Or that’s what I thought,” she said.

‘I’m scared I’ll lose everything’

A support worker, 60-year-old Susan now fears she will lose both.

“I just kind of assumed we would get help. Especially as we bought from the council.

“Now I’m just sitting here wondering what I’m going to do.

“You’re encouraged to make the most of your assets, and as a single woman I thought it was a good plan. Right now if take their offer, I’ll lose it all.”

‘My home’s been valued nearly £50k less than it was worth’

Susan’s pre-Raac valuation was £120,000. Her home has since been valued at £73,000 by the Valuation Office as part of ACC’s voluntary purchase scheme.

“That’s nearly £50,000 less than it should be worth.

“The fight is going out of me. It’s exhausting. I feel like I’m a hole I’ll never get out of.

“We need the whole of Aberdeen to help us. We’re tired.”

