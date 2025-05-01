Tiny Kingswells plots featured in viral TikTok up for auction again – as bidders snap up random north-east land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiny Kingswells plots featured in viral TikTok up for auction again – as bidders snap up random north-east land

Two more small plots in Aberdeenshire went under the hammer today.

By Graham Fleming
Plot of land outside Kingswells houses
The small plot of land was re-auctioned today. Image: Google Maps.

Three tiny plots of land in Kingswells have been auctioned once again after featuring in a viral TikTok video.

The small grassy areas at Wellside Circle in the Aberdeen suburb sold for £1,750 back in January.

This came after a video about the land made by account “Housing Horrors” went viral on TikTok.

What would you do with the land? Image: Future Property Auctions.

Speaking in the video, the creator said: “You couldn’t even pay me a tenner to buy that bit of land.

“I just can’t think of what on earth you could even put on it.”

The very same spot surprisingly went under the hammer again today with only one bid made at the lowest possible offering of £1,000.

What would you do with this land?

The Westhill plot wne tup for auction today. Image: Future Property Auctions.

The trio of plots in Kingswells were not the only unusual patches of land up for sale at the auction.

Two small areas adjacent to Westwood Grove in Westhill were also snapped up for £3,000.

Most would suspect the wooded area and pedestrian path to be owned by the local authority but the area was sold today with the potential for “future residential development.”

Would you buy this land? Image: Future Property Auctions.

It includes several trees atop a small hill and measures out to approximately 1,370 square metres – separated by a small street.

Auction site Future Property Auctions advertise “excellent capital growth potential”.

Westhill land joins tiny Kingswells plot under auction

The land is directly adjacent from Westhill Golf Club. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Meanwhile, another similar crop of land on Westhill Heights also appeared on the same auction website

Three bids were made, with the winner taking the “rectangular shaped” plot for the final price of £10,500.

The hilly land was bought for over £10,000. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Only measuring out at 815 square metres – the plot is positioned directly adjacent to Westhill Golf Club at the end of a row of houses.

The plot was also described as a “prime development opportunity”, however, permissions would be needed before any work could be carried out.

