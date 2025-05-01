Tiny Kingswells plots featured in viral TikTok up for auction again – as bidders snap up random north-east land

Three tiny plots of land in Kingswells have been auctioned once again after featuring in a viral TikTok video.

The small grassy areas at Wellside Circle in the Aberdeen suburb sold for £1,750 back in January.

This came after a video about the land made by account “Housing Horrors” went viral on TikTok.

Speaking in the video, the creator said: “You couldn’t even pay me a tenner to buy that bit of land.

“I just can’t think of what on earth you could even put on it.”

The very same spot surprisingly went under the hammer again today with only one bid made at the lowest possible offering of £1,000.

What would you do with this land?

The trio of plots in Kingswells were not the only unusual patches of land up for sale at the auction.

Two small areas adjacent to Westwood Grove in Westhill were also snapped up for £3,000.

Most would suspect the wooded area and pedestrian path to be owned by the local authority but the area was sold today with the potential for “future residential development.”

It includes several trees atop a small hill and measures out to approximately 1,370 square metres – separated by a small street.

Auction site Future Property Auctions advertise “excellent capital growth potential”.

Westhill land joins tiny Kingswells plot under auction

Meanwhile, another similar crop of land on Westhill Heights also appeared on the same auction website

Three bids were made, with the winner taking the “rectangular shaped” plot for the final price of £10,500.

Only measuring out at 815 square metres – the plot is positioned directly adjacent to Westhill Golf Club at the end of a row of houses.

The plot was also described as a “prime development opportunity”, however, permissions would be needed before any work could be carried out.