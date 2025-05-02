News Woman arrested after Inverness robbery A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident. By Alberto Lejarraga May 2 2025, 8:26 am May 2 2025, 8:26 am Share Woman arrested after Inverness robbery Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6747680/inverness-robbery-rosehaugh-road-arrested/ Copy Link 0 comment Officers were called to Rosehaugh Road in the early morning of Wednesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with robbery and assault in Inverness. Police were called to Rosehaugh Road, in South Kessock, following a report of assault and theft around 2:50am on Wednesday, April 30. A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident. The woman is now due to appear in court. Investigation open after man attacked in Inverness robbery A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.50am on Wednesday, 30 April, 2025, we received a report of an assault and theft on Rosehaugh Road, Inverness. “A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. “A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with robbery and assault and is due to appear at court at a later date. “Enquiries are ongoing.”
