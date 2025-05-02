Woman arrested after Inverness robbery

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with robbery and assault in Inverness.

Police were called to Rosehaugh Road, in South Kessock, following a report of assault and theft around 2:50am on Wednesday, April 30.

A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident.

The woman is now due to appear in court.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.50am on Wednesday, 30 April, 2025, we received a report of an assault and theft on Rosehaugh Road, Inverness.

“A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with robbery and assault and is due to appear at court at a later date.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”