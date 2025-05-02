Gallery: Golf day at Newmachar for St Fergus colleague who may never walk again

Dozens gathered at Newmachar Golf Club on Friday with the aim of raising over £20,000 for their St Fergus colleague who may never walk again.

During the summer of 2024, Calvin Cheyne had surgery for Chiari Malformation which is a bulge in the back of the brain that puts pressure on the spinal cord.

The surgery, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, went well. But, in recovery, the Oceaneering ROV pilot choked on a piece of toast which entered his lungs and caused him to collapse.

The St Fergus dad was rushed to intensive care where he was placed in a medically induced coma. An MRI scan later revealed part of his spinal cord and brain stem have been permanently damaged and he may never walk again.

Newmachar golf day for Calvin Cheyne

In September, his family organised a JustGiving page to raise money for Calvin’s recovery.

His Oceaneering colleagues organised Friday’s golf day with the aim of raising £20,000 – which would take the fundraising passed its halfway mark.

Around 100 people took part in Friday’s event with numerous companies helping out with prizes and donations.

Our photographer Kath Flannery captured the best pictures on the day.

