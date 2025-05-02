Gallery: Golf day at Newmachar for St Fergus colleague who may never walk again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Golf day at Newmachar for St Fergus colleague who may never walk again

Oceaneering are raising money for the recovery of Calvin Cheyne.

The event took place at Newmachar Golf Club. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The event took place at Newmachar Golf Club. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ena Saracevic & Heather Fowlie

Dozens gathered at Newmachar Golf Club on Friday with the aim of raising over £20,000 for their St Fergus colleague who may never walk again.

During the summer of 2024, Calvin Cheyne had surgery for Chiari Malformation which is a bulge in the back of the brain that puts pressure on the spinal cord.

The surgery, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, went well. But, in recovery, the Oceaneering ROV pilot choked on a piece of toast which entered his lungs and caused him to collapse.

The St Fergus dad was rushed to intensive care where he was placed in a medically induced coma. An MRI scan later revealed part of his spinal cord and brain stem have been permanently damaged and he may never walk again.

Newmachar golf day for Calvin Cheyne

In September, his family organised a JustGiving page to raise money for Calvin’s recovery.

His Oceaneering colleagues organised Friday’s golf day with the aim of raising £20,000 – which would take the fundraising passed its halfway mark.

Around 100 people took part in Friday’s event with numerous companies helping out with prizes and donations.

Our photographer Kath Flannery captured the best pictures on the day.

Players at the golfing event.
Lining up to take the shot.
Oceaneering organised a big golf day this friday.
The aim is raising £20,000.
Many happy golfers on the course today.
Kayla Wilson with Calvin’s sister Lainey Cheyne.
The weather stayed nice for the event.
A strong putt.
Moving from green to green.
Focus is needed for this shot.
These guys brought their “A” game.
Ready to get going.
Golf clubs at the ready!
A fantastic turnout to the event.
Complete silence needed for this shot.
Crossing over the bridge.
Calvin Cheyne’s sister is raising cash for rehab for him.
So much fun was had.
An enjoyable day of golf for all.
Getting ready to move to another green.
Where did that ball go?
Another golf ball at the ready.
Many people took part in the event and made donations.
The excitement builds..
A good social setting.
The golf ball is long gone.

Conversation