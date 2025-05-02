Grampian Pride 2025: Parade, pride village and all you need to know

Grampian Pride returns to the Granite City on Saturday June 7, welcoming thousands to Union Street and Duthie Park.

The event is organised by LGBT+ charity Four Pillars and its army of volunteers.

In 2024, Grampian Pride hit a 10,000 attendance milestone and 2025 is likely to exceed that number.

Grampian Pride is split into two main events – the parade and a pride village – so here is all you need to know for the day.

How much is Pride?

Pride tickets are free and available on Eventbrite. This will get you admission into the pride village at Duthie Park.

VIP tickets are also available for £10. These grant early wristband exchange, access via their own VIP entrance, a VIP area at the front of the performance stage and a VIP bar.

Key timings

Grampian Pride will be held on Saturday June 7.

The parade through the city centre will begin at 11am.

And the pride village will be open from 1pm until 8pm.

Parade route

The pride parade will follow the same route as in 2024, due to ongoing roadworks on the central section of Union Street.

The parade will line up at Albyn Place and head down Union Street before turning onto Union Terrace.

From there, the route turns right onto Schoolhill before heading down Upperkirkgate and finishing outside Marischal College.

This year, the parade will be led by the First Bus pride bus, as well as local sports teams including Aberdeen Frontrunners.

The Pride Village

The pride village is located at Duthie Park and can only be accessed via the main entrance to the south unless you have a VIP ticket.

Security, bag checks and wristband exchange will be conducted before entry.

The pride village has been upgraded from last year, including the addition of some rides courtesy of Codona’s.

Last year’s offering included a silent disco tent.

That has, however, been replaced by the cabaret tent, which will feature local talent performing for crowds.

There will also be a family zone with a large bouncy castle.

The main stage has an exciting line-up hosted by Aberdeen drag performer Scarlett Diamonte.

The main act, Wyldkat, will take to the stage at 5pm.

In addition to entertainment, there will be dozens of stalls from companies and organisations across the north-east.

These include Police Scotland, Aberdeen Cyrenians, Moray Rape Crisis, Shelter Scotland, The Belmont Cinema and Victim Support Scotland.

What about food and drink?

The pride village has two bars – one serving alcohol located next to the VIP entrance run by Cheerz, and a juice bar located next to the Four Pillars pride shop.

Food options include burgers from G & M Whyte, noodles from Salt & Chilli Noodle Bar, Lokma donut balls from Popseys, stuffed cookies from Cookie Cult and ice cream from Shorty’s and Little Miss Whippy.