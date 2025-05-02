Man charged after 155 cannabis plants seized from Oban property

A man is due to appear in court after more than 150 cannabis plants were discovered at a property in Oban.

Officers attended the property on Glenmore Road at about 4.25pm on Thursday after being made aware of “suspicious behaviour”.

There, they discovered a cannabis cultivation with around 155 plants.

The drugs have an estimated street value of £80,000.

Man charged in connection with discovery in Oban

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Charnock said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and this recovery highlights our commitment to dealing with those involved in the manufacture and distribution of illegal substances.

“The public has a vital part to play and I would encourage them to continue to provide us with information about suspicious activity and report any concerns.

“Anyone who can assist should contact us on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.