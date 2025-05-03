Businesses in jeopardy as ‘disappointed’ community reacts to loss of Lossiemouth West Beach car park

Lossiemouth locals says Moray Council’s decision to walk away from the West Beach car park could have a damaging impact on the community.

Groups now face fundraising to take on the car park themselves after the council decided coastal erosion and a massive repair bill were too much and ended their lease.

The car park is vital to so many businesses, however, and many have expressed dismay at the decision.

They have accused the council of neglect and asked just how much of a burden members of the community will have to shoulder to keep it going.

The Council has said it will not renew its lease over the popular summer spot – which is leased from Spynie Farm – when it expires in January 2027.

That announcement comes with repair costs for the site set to exceed £750,000 through to 2050 due to “environmental challenges”.

The Press and Journal previously reported that locals rallied together at the car park in December to raise awareness of the situation.

Cafe owner Ryan Thomson closed his nearby business The Beach Hut after the ‘disaster car park situation’.

Although the cafe has recently reopened, the recent news casts uncertainty over the future of the Lossiemouth business yet again.

Just who will be impacted by the loss of the car park?

Moray Golf Club has also been impacted by the car park problems previously and are now to face even more difficulties.

The Moray Firth Water Sports Association, which has been based by the beach for over 20 years, is one of many groups that will be affected by the council’s decision.

It offers a variety of sports including sailing, paddleboarding and kayaking.

Ian Lambert, club committee member, said: “We are in the process of putting forward business plans for the next few years and trying to look at funding, to only then find out in three years there won’t be a car park.

Club say their plans have been ‘put into disarray’ as they could lose their home of over 20 years

“The future of our club is just up in the air.

“We feel that water sports is also a great way to assist people with disabilities and the elderly, as well as those with mental health issues.

“We have plans to try expand what we’re doing, but this has just thrown them all into disarray.

“There is no way community trusts and crowdfunding can get over £750,000.

“I know they did it for the bridge, but to do it again for a car park just seems a huge ask for the people of Lossie.”

‘We do so much for the community already’

Carolle Ralph, chairwoman of the Lossiemouth Community Council, believes the West Beach car park is “absolutely vital” to the area.

She said the council’s decision is especially disappointing as the community “already do so much” and it “feels like they’re now expected to take the car park problem on”.

“Just now we’re preventing coastal erosion on East Beach.

“We look after the gardens.

“We fought to keep our libraries open.

“And we fought to keep the swimming pool open.

“Just what else is Moray Council going to walk away from?

“It’s such a disappointment.”

‘How much are our communities expected to take on?’

Local groups are meeting with the council in the coming days and hoping they can “find some sort of solution” that doesn’t put the responsibility solely on volunteers, local organisations or the community.

“I worry because we really rely on the parking,” Carolle added.

“As a community people are just furious.

“There’s a feeling of ‘How much more are communities expected to take on?'”

Meanwhile Alison Read, a development officer at the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust, said: “We’re extremely disappointed by the council’s decision not to renew the lease because that car park is critical for the social and economic welfare of Lossiemouth.

“So many groups use it.

“It’s not totally unexpected, as I think we’re all aware of Moray Council’s financial situation.

“Our role as a development trust is to deliver projects that benefit the town and make it a better place to work, live and visit.

“So I’m really hoping that we can find a way to work with the council and with Spynie Farms, who own the land.”

LCDT were at the forefront of the Lossiemouth East Bridge project since before it was announced the old bridge was to be taken out of use.

Local wild swimming group could lose ability to socialise on West Beach

Alison is also a founding member of the local wild swimming group the Lossiemouth Cod Heids.

She says West Beach is one of the “best spots for swimming on the Moray coast”.

“The natural reef formation protects you from the worst of the swells so it forms a natural lagoon, which is a lovely place to swim,” Alison added.

“So we regularly go down there, go for a swim in the lagoon and have a good chat over a cup of tea.

“From a social point of view, for us, the beach is critical.

“There are 1,000 members on our Facebook group now.”

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe, who stays close to the car park, said the car park problems have been especially bad since last winter.

“We’ve had a situation in the car park when it’s high tide that it overflows and the council have to come and clean it up,” he said.

“It’s only since the bad weather this last winter that there’s been an issue with holes in the road. It’s also lifted some of the pavement as well.

“The timing is poor because there are so many tourists coming into Lossiemouth at the minute.

“And the new mural has brought so many people into the town.

“Yet we now have a situation in the car park that half of it can’t be used.”

Moray Golf Club have also been reached out to for comment.

