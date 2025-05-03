GALLERY: Stylish grand opening of Basement 21 in Aberdeen’s West End

Dozens turned out to celebrate the official opening of Basement 21, a chic new hairdresser’s in Aberdeen’s West End.

Visitors were treated to a tour of the stylish new space, a meet and greet with the team, and gift bags for the first 50 through the door. There were also prize draws and a glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

“Basement 21 is more than just a salon – it’s a haven for beauty and self-care. We’re thrilled to bring our passion for style and creativity to the heart of Aberdeen’s West End” – Basement 21

P&J photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the buzz from the grand opening.