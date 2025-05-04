Arbuthnott postie Shona still delivers after 25 years of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Arbuthnott postie Shona still delivers after 25 years of service

Shona says she has the best job in the world...when the suns out.

By Jamie Sinclair
Shona was delighted with her presentation. Image. Supplied.
Shona was delighted with her presentation. Image. Supplied.

An Arbuthnott postwoman has shared what she loves most about her job after twenty-five years in the role.

Shona Brown was recognised with a presentation at Arbuthnott Village Hall after hitting the milestone moment.

The 54-year-old has been serving the village for a quarter of a century – though in fact she’s been a postie for a whopping 30 years overall.

MSP Tess White submitted official recognition of Shona’s Service to the Community to the Scottish Parliament.

Many locals gathered at village hall in Arbuthnott on Friday to say thanks to the postie they’ve grown to know and appreciate over the years.

Shona said: “I honestly think I’ve got the best job in the world. Or at least I do when the sun is out!

“I suppose every job has its ups and downs, but it can be really challenging in harsher conditions.

“Just to be acknowledged is a really great feeling.

“Everyone who I deliver to feels like a member of my extended family, I’ve been doing it that long.”

Shona alongside Councillor Tracie Smith, Lord Lieutenant Alistair Macphie and MSP Tess White. Image supplied.

Shona may live in Laurencekirk, but she is a much-loved figure in Arbuthnott.

Andrew Jones, chairman of the local community council, said Shona was the “best of the Royal Mail” and praised her for going above and beyond for the community.

“She is very much part of the backbone of Arbuthnott,” he said.

Postie Shona celebrates 25 years in Arbuthnott

Shona has seen many changes over the years, from kids growing up, to new families settling into their homes.

She said: “It was just the other day when someone posted a picture with their son celebrating his 24th birthday.

“I remember being invited in after he was brought home for the first time!

“It’s such a lovely feeling, but also mental to look back on.”

Shona first job in the role came in July 1995.

Ever humble, she said: “Thirty years as a postie is nothing really.

“I remember when I first started there were people who had been doing it longer than that.

“To be in the same place for 25 years is definitely something special though.

“I really wasn’t expecting anything to be made of it, but everyone is so good to me.”

The turnout for Shona was great. Image supplied.

After 25 years, Shona has built great relationships with those she delivers to.

“It’s the little things that keep me going,” she said.

“Just them saying ‘we appreciate you Shona’ or ‘thanks for putting it behind the shed Shona’.

“I know where everyone’s hidey hole is at this point!”

There are definitely physical advantages to the job too.

Shona said: “I’m basically paid to exercise. It definitely keeps me fit.

“It can be really hard work at times, especially nowadays.

“Back in the day it was predominantly letters that everyone got delivered, but everyone has a parcel now.

“It definitely seems like it’s heavier now, but maybe I’m just getting older!”

Community says thanks for 25 years to postie Shona

It’s clear based on the turnout for Shona at the village hall that she is a much-loved part of the community.

Councillor Tracey Smith said: “Shona is my personal postie and was one of the first people I met when I moved to the area.

“I distinctly remember her first day 25 years ago – when she was introduced to the community by her predecessor Arthur.

“She always comes with a smile and a biscuit for the dog.”

There was even a poem written out for their beloved postie. Image supplied.

No matter the circumstances Shona is always there for those waiting on their parcels.

Nicola Watson said: “Shona is more than our postie. To say she goes above and beyond for the community of Arbuthnott is an understatement.

“She knows everyone and everything that is going on in the village.

“She even rose to the challenge of delivering post when we didn’t have a front door!”

Conversation