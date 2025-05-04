Arbuthnott postie Shona still delivers after 25 years of service

An Arbuthnott postwoman has shared what she loves most about her job after twenty-five years in the role.

Shona Brown was recognised with a presentation at Arbuthnott Village Hall after hitting the milestone moment.

The 54-year-old has been serving the village for a quarter of a century – though in fact she’s been a postie for a whopping 30 years overall.

MSP Tess White submitted official recognition of Shona’s Service to the Community to the Scottish Parliament.

Many locals gathered at village hall in Arbuthnott on Friday to say thanks to the postie they’ve grown to know and appreciate over the years.

Shona said: “I honestly think I’ve got the best job in the world. Or at least I do when the sun is out!

“I suppose every job has its ups and downs, but it can be really challenging in harsher conditions.

“Just to be acknowledged is a really great feeling.

“Everyone who I deliver to feels like a member of my extended family, I’ve been doing it that long.”

Shona may live in Laurencekirk, but she is a much-loved figure in Arbuthnott.

Andrew Jones, chairman of the local community council, said Shona was the “best of the Royal Mail” and praised her for going above and beyond for the community.

“She is very much part of the backbone of Arbuthnott,” he said.

Shona has seen many changes over the years, from kids growing up, to new families settling into their homes.

She said: “It was just the other day when someone posted a picture with their son celebrating his 24th birthday.

“I remember being invited in after he was brought home for the first time!

“It’s such a lovely feeling, but also mental to look back on.”

Shona first job in the role came in July 1995.

Ever humble, she said: “Thirty years as a postie is nothing really.

“I remember when I first started there were people who had been doing it longer than that.

“To be in the same place for 25 years is definitely something special though.

“I really wasn’t expecting anything to be made of it, but everyone is so good to me.”

After 25 years, Shona has built great relationships with those she delivers to.

“It’s the little things that keep me going,” she said.

“Just them saying ‘we appreciate you Shona’ or ‘thanks for putting it behind the shed Shona’.

“I know where everyone’s hidey hole is at this point!”

There are definitely physical advantages to the job too.

Shona said: “I’m basically paid to exercise. It definitely keeps me fit.

“It can be really hard work at times, especially nowadays.

“Back in the day it was predominantly letters that everyone got delivered, but everyone has a parcel now.

“It definitely seems like it’s heavier now, but maybe I’m just getting older!”

It’s clear based on the turnout for Shona at the village hall that she is a much-loved part of the community.

Councillor Tracey Smith said: “Shona is my personal postie and was one of the first people I met when I moved to the area.

“I distinctly remember her first day 25 years ago – when she was introduced to the community by her predecessor Arthur.

“She always comes with a smile and a biscuit for the dog.”

No matter the circumstances Shona is always there for those waiting on their parcels.

Nicola Watson said: “Shona is more than our postie. To say she goes above and beyond for the community of Arbuthnott is an understatement.

“She knows everyone and everything that is going on in the village.

“She even rose to the challenge of delivering post when we didn’t have a front door!”