Traffic building on A90 following crash near Ellon

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash near Ellon.

Police and paramedics are at the scene of the collision on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

The incident took place north of the Ellon roundabout, near Tesco, shortly before 4pm on Friday.

The southbound carriageway has been partially closed as a result.

Traffic is building in the area and motorists are advised to find an alternative route until further notice.

Several police cars and two ambulances were seen at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “The southbound carriageway of the A90 is partially closed just north of Ellon, following a two-vehicle crash which was reported around 3.40pm on Friday, May 2.

“Traffic is moving slowly via the northbound carriageway and the public is asked to consider alternative routes, if possible, while recovery of the vehicles is being arranged.”

The ambulance service has been contacted for more information.

