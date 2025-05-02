Man arrested after e-bike and uninsured van seized by police in Aberdeen

A man was arrested after an illegal e-bike and an uninsured van were seized by police in Aberdeen.

Plain-clothed officers stopped a man who was riding the e-bike on Thursday, May 1.

The officers then conducted a search where Class A drugs, a knife, and a four-figure sum of cash were found in his possession.

The e-bike and an uninsured van believed to be used to store illegal e-bikes were seized.

Following the incident, a 26-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged.

He was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Mark Rennie said: “Using unregistered electric vehicles on public roads, or other land without permission from the landowner, is illegal and dangerous. It can also be linked to other associated criminality.”

“Anyone found riding a vehicle illegally will likely have it seized.”

“Our proactive work will continue across the city to target such criminality. The public can help us by reporting any instances to us via 101.”

Inspector John Lumsden previously spoke to the Press and Journal about Police Scotland’s crackdown on illegal e-bikes in the city.