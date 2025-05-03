Three men arrested after serious assault in Elgin

Three men have been arrested following a serious assault on Main Street in Elgin.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident at around 10pm on Saturday, April 26.

Three men, aged 48, 27, and 19, are set to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 3.

Three men arrested and one hospitalised after serious assault

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Around 10pm on Saturday, April 26, officers received a report of a serious assault on Main Street, New Elgin.

“A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Three men – aged 48, 27 and 19-years-old – have been arrested and charged and are due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 3.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3818 of 26 April 2025.”