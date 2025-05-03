Inverness Co-op closed due to ‘water leak’

A Co-op store in Inverness has been forced to close after a ‘water leak’.

The Church Street shop has a sign in place to say that the store will be closed for the time being.

The leak is coming from the building above the store.

It is currently unknown how long it will be before the shop reopens.

Co-op have apologised for any inconvenience caused, and is working to reopen as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson for Co-op, said: “Our Church Street store is temporarily closed following a leak from the building above.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and the store will re-open as quickly as possible.”