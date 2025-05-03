News Inverness Co-op closed due to ‘water leak’ A sign has been put in place to say that the store is temporarily closed. By Jamie Sinclair May 3 2025, 10:53 am May 3 2025, 10:53 am Share Inverness Co-op closed due to ‘water leak’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6748540/inverness-co-op-closed-water-leak/ Copy Link 0 comment To go with story by Jamie Sinclair. An Inverness co-op store has been forced to close as a result of a 'water leak' Picture shows; Co-op on Church Street. Inverness. Supplied by Supplied Date; 03/05/2025 A Co-op store in Inverness has been forced to close after a ‘water leak’. The Church Street shop has a sign in place to say that the store will be closed for the time being. The leak is coming from the building above the store. It is currently unknown how long it will be before the shop reopens. Co-op have apologised for any inconvenience caused, and is working to reopen as quickly as possible. Inverness Co-op closes after ‘water leak’ The store hopes to reopen as soon as possible. Image supplied. A spokesperson for Co-op, said: “Our Church Street store is temporarily closed following a leak from the building above. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and the store will re-open as quickly as possible.”
