Man, 42, robbed and assaulted by 6 youths in Kemnay

A man was assaulted and robbed after being approached by six youths in Kemnay.

Detectives are appealing for information relating to the incident, which occurred on Friday, May 2.

The 42-year-old was walking down Aquithie Road at 7.35pm before being approached and assaulted by six male youths.

A three-figure sum of cash was also taken from the victim.

Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects.

The injured man did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper said: “We know the area was quite busy around the time of this attack and I would urge anyone with information or footage, including any drivers with dash-cam, to please contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3598 of 2 May, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”