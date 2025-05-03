Woman has money stolen after withdrawing from ATM in Inverness

A woman had money that she had just withdrawn from an ATM stolen from her in Inverness.

The 35-year-old woman had a two-figure sum of cash stolen from her at around 9.50pm on Grant Street, Wednesday, April 30.

After withdrawing the money from an ATM, two young women approached her before one grabbed the money and ran off.

One of the women police are hoping to trace is described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

She was wearing a white top and dark-coloured trousers.

Constable Lucille Ritchie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and officers are viewing CCTV footage to identify and trace those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 4033 of 30 April, 2025.”