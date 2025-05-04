Hunt for ‘dangerous’ Elgin driver who failed to stop for police

Police are hunting an Elgin motorist who failed to stop after driving “dangerously”.

Officers attempted to stop the grey Mini Cooper outside Tesco Extra on Blackfriars Road at around 2.40pm on Friday.

Concerns were raised after it was spotted driving in a “dangerous manner”.

However, the driver failed to stop and made off towards Elgin town centre.

Elgin motorists urged by police to check dashcam footage

Other drivers are now being encouraged to check dashcam footage and come forward with any information.

Detective Sergeant Robbie Williams said: “We are keen to talk to anyone that saw this vehicle in the car park of Tesco before the incident on Friday or after it left.

“We are also looking for anyone with dashcam footage from around that time to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 2042 of May 2.