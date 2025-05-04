Man, 68, taken to hospital after A96 Aberdeenshire crash

A 68-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A96 in Aberdeenshire.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Aberdeen to Inverness road, south of Pitmachie, shortly before noon on Sunday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed crews had helped the occupants of the vehicle before leaving the scene at 12.48pm.

Police investigating A96 crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am on Sunday, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A96 near Old Rayne.

“Emergency services attended, and a 68-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for assessment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”