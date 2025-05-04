News Man, 68, taken to hospital after A96 Aberdeenshire crash The incident happened on the Aberdeen to Inverness road, south of Pitmachie, shortly before noon. By Michelle Henderson May 4 2025, 1:29 pm May 4 2025, 1:29 pm Share Man, 68, taken to hospital after A96 Aberdeenshire crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6748926/a96-crash-pitmachie/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters were called to the one-vehicle crash on the A96 near Pitmachie this afternoon. Image: Google Maps. A 68-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A96 in Aberdeenshire. The single-vehicle collision happened on the Aberdeen to Inverness road, south of Pitmachie, shortly before noon on Sunday. Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident. A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed crews had helped the occupants of the vehicle before leaving the scene at 12.48pm. Police investigating A96 crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am on Sunday, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A96 near Old Rayne. “Emergency services attended, and a 68-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for assessment. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
