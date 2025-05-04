Police hit out at ‘despicable’ hate crime involving Aberdeen fans

Police have hit out at a “despicable” hate crime involving Aberdeen fans during their game away to St Mirren.

A video showing Dons fans chanting abuse at a disabled St Mirren supporter was shared on social media.

Posters on social media branded the chants “sick” and “unacceptable”.

Police say they are treating it as a hate crime and are hunting for those responsible.

A statement from Police Scotland confirmed officers are aware of a video showing fans “chanting at the opposing side”.

Inspector Megan Logan of Paisley police office said: “This was a despicable action and we are keen to trace the individuals involved.

“Anyone with information on those involved is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2164.”

Aberdeen have been approached for comment.

The game ended 1-0 to St Mirren with a Mikael Mandron strike enough to dent the Dons’ hopes of a third-place finish.