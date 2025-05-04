A82 reopens after road crash east of Glencoe

The A82 was blocked east of Glencoe after a crash this afternoon.

The road was partially blocked near Kingshouse Hotel following an incident at around 3.54pm on Sunday.

Police were at the scene to manage traffic.

It has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

