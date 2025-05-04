Detective Sergeant Greg Dorrat said: “This was a significant drugs recovery that has taken £144,000 worth of drugs out of our communities.
“Drugs cause misery in our communities, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.
“This recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Man, 67, charged after £144k of cannabis found in car on A90 in Aberdeenshire