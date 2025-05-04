Man, 67, charged after £144k of cannabis found in car on A90 in Aberdeenshire

A man has been charged after cannabis worth £144,000 was found in a car on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

The 67-year-old is due in court after the drugs were found during a stop and search near Fordoun.

Police say they acted on intelligence to carry out the stop at around 10am on Saturday.

The pensioner is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

‘Significant’ drugs find in car on A90

Detective Sergeant Greg Dorrat said: “This was a significant drugs recovery that has taken £144,000 worth of drugs out of our communities.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”