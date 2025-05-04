Man arrested following ‘deliberate’ fire at Fairways Business Park in Inverness

A man has been arrested following an investigation into a fire which devastated Fairways Business Park in Inverness.

A 34-year-old is due to appear at Inverness Sherriff Court in on Monday May 5 following the “wilful fire raising.”

It comes after Police Scotland launched an investigation to find a “balaclava-clad” male who is accused of “deliberately” driving a vehicle into the business park, destroying four units on March 9 of this year.

A man wearing dark clothing and a balaclava was then seen running away from the business park towards Walter Scott Drive.

Despite an arrest being made, further enquiries are being made into the incident.

Detective Inspector Caroline MacKay, of Police Scotland, said: “As the investigation into this fire continues, we would like to thank the local community for their co-operation and support while we carry out our enquiries.”

Fairways Business Park fire devastated several businesses

A large fire service presence was called upon to extinguish the dramatic blaze that night on March 9.

Six fire crews were sent to the scene and battled the “well-developed” fire for hours.

No one was injured at the incident, but business owners were left counting the cost after several business units were unable to be saved.

Pictures taken at the time show the high levels of devastation caused, with repairs to the site still ongoing to this day.

Damage was also caused to the entranceway of Inverness’s Kart Raceway, which has since re-opened.

Meanwhile, Harry Gow Bakery, the SJ Travel Centre, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood and hairdresser HFM were also affected.