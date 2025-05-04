Man arrested following ‘deliberate’ fire at Fairways Business Park in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested following ‘deliberate’ fire at Fairways Business Park in Inverness

A 34-year-old is due to appear in court on Monday May 5.

By Graham Fleming
Large fire destroys Inverness business park
Emergency services worked at Fairways Business Park overnight. Image: Jasperimage.

A man has been arrested following an investigation into a fire which devastated Fairways Business Park in Inverness.

A 34-year-old is due to appear at Inverness Sherriff Court in on Monday May 5 following the “wilful fire raising.”

It comes after Police Scotland launched an investigation to find a “balaclava-clad” male who is accused of “deliberately” driving a vehicle into the business park, destroying four units on March 9 of this year.

A man wearing dark clothing and a balaclava was then seen running away from the business park towards Walter Scott Drive.

The burned remains of several retail units at Fairways Business Park.
A number of businesses were destroyed in the fire. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Despite an arrest being made, further enquiries are being made into the incident.

Detective Inspector Caroline MacKay, of Police Scotland, said: “As the investigation into this fire continues, we would like to thank the local community for their co-operation and support while we carry out our enquiries.”

Fairways Business Park fire devastated several businesses

A large fire service presence was called upon to extinguish the dramatic blaze that night on March 9.

Six fire crews were sent to the scene and battled the “well-developed” fire for hours.

No one was injured at the incident, but business owners were left counting the cost after several business units were unable to be saved.

The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson
The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson/Walter Geddes

Pictures taken at the time show the high levels of devastation caused, with repairs to the site still ongoing to this day.

Damage was also caused to the entranceway of Inverness’s Kart Raceway, which has since re-opened.

Meanwhile, Harry Gow Bakery, the SJ Travel Centre, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood and hairdresser HFM were also affected.

