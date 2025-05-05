Man arrested after armed police descend on Forres house

A man is due in court after armed police were called to a house in a quiet residential area of Forres.

Officers were spotted in the Grant Drive area in the west of the Moray town around 8pm on Sunday, May 4.

There were several police cars parked on Grant Drive and Torridon Park.

Police also confirmed specialist armed officers were called to assist.

There was also an ambulance in attendance.

The road connected to Torridon Park was cordoned off by officers who were seen patrolling the area.

Police have now confirmed a 34-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a concern for a person.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Sunday, 4 May, 2025, officers were called to a concern for a man within a property in Torridon Park, Forres.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was later arrested in connection. He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 6.

“A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

