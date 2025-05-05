Three arrested after fallen masonry incident in Inverness city centre

Three people have been arrested and charged following a fallen masonry incident at the heart of Inverness.

Officers and firefighters were called to Union Street after masonry fell outside the Harry Gow Bakery around 3:15pm on Saturday, May 3.

The busy street was cordoned off for an hour while firefighters assessed the stability of the stonework of the building.

Police have confirmed that two men, aged 38 and 24, and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with “reckless conduct.”

They are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.15pm on Saturday, 3 May, 2025, we received a report of masonry having fallen from a building on Union Road, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed for the area to be made safe.

“There were no reported injuries. The road reopened around 4.30pm.

“Two men, aged 38 and 24, and one woman aged 24, have been arrested and charged in connection with reckless conduct.

“They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff at a later date.”